By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Governor Jim Justice announced Wednesday that visitations to all nursing homes across West Virginia will be suspended effective Thursday.
Justice said there are now COVID-19 outbreaks in 28 nursing homes in West Virginia, including the Princeton Health Care Center in Mercer County.
“Today, effective at midnight tonight, we are going to have to close visitation to all nursing homes in West Virginia again,” Justice said. “We have 28 nursing homes in West Virginia with active outbreaks right now. We’ve got to keep this out of our nursing homes — somehow, someway.”
Justice said his staff will work to come up with a plan to allow for a resumption of visitation to nursing homes, but said the plan will be based upon individual counties and nursing home outbreaks within those counties.
Until then, Justice said it is no longer acceptable to keep losing senior citizens in nursing homes due to COVID-19.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Justice said the state’s COVID-19 positive rating was 2.85 percent with 135 patient hospitalizations and 1,895 active virus cases Wednesday, which he said is down from 1,914 cases on Friday.
“Our numbers are not bad,” Justice said. “Our nursing home situation is bad. That is why we’ve got to do something about nursing homes today.”
Justice said the COVID-19 death toll in West Virginia climbed Wednesday to 153. Sixteen of those COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Mercer County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.