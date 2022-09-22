Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday threw his support behind efforts of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to reform the federal permitting process to help clear the way for completing the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP).
“The Mountain Valley Pipeline in monstrously important to the state of West Virginia and more important to our nation,” he said of the 300-mile natural gas pipeline that, when finished, will run from North Central West Virginia to Chatham, Va.
“We need energy independence,” Justice said, and energy projects like the MVP will help bring that as well as help other nations. “Do we not have enough good sense to realize that America can lead the way?”
As part of a deal for Manchin’s support of the Inflation Reduction Act, federal permitting reform is included in a continuing resolution (CR) that is now being considered to keep the federal government fully funded. The end of the federal fiscal year is Sept. 30.
Part of that reform is to place time limits on how long it takes to obtain federal environmental permits, which can now take up to 10 years.
It also includes a provision to speed up court cases involving permits by changing courts, which directly impacts the MVP case. Construction of the pipeline is more than 90 percent complete, but court cases involving permits related to the pipeline crossing federal land (including Peters Mountain in Monroe and Giles counties) are still tied up in court.
Manchin said different judges should hear these cases, judges who may have a very different legal opinion.
“I am an energy guy,” Justice said. “I know this stuff. I understand it, and I hope to goodness that this (the CR with federal permitting reform) flies through and we are able to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline.”
Manchin said recently if the CR passes, the MVP could be in operation in about six months.
Justice also on Wednesday reiterated his support for a 10 percent reduction in the state personal income tax as well as his opposition to a Senate proposal to cut business and inventory taxes and vehicle personal property taxes in counties, which now provide revenue to counties.
If Amendment 2 on the November ballot passes, legislators would be granted the authority to end or change those taxes and the Senate has proposed doing that and reimbursing counties for local revenue lost.
Justice said taking money away from localities and relying on politicians in Charleston to replace it is not a wise road to go down.
“That, to me, is irresponsible,” he said, because the counties could be left in a lurch if the state sees an economic downturn and can’t afford to reimburse counties. “It is a big, big risk.”
Justice is pushing the 10 percent personal income tax cut, which is a start to eventually ending the tax all together.
This is a “responsible” plan that would work, he said, and is a “prudent and correct way” to help residents with taxes and bring growth.
“It is the secret key to bringing growth to the state,” he said.
Justice also left open the possibility of helping residents on the local vehicle tax, maybe starting out small, seeing where the state stands financially down the road and then “maybe do more.”
But he said as much local control as possible is always best.
Mercer County Commissioners as well as other commissioners from around the state have officially opposed Amendment 2, saying there is no guarantee the reimbursements from the state will always come and that could put counties in jeopardy down the road.
