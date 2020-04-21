CHARLESTON — West Virginia students will not return to classes this school year.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, saying he has to make sure children are protected and out of “harm’s way.”
“They will not be able to go back to the physical buildings this year,” Justice said. “We will definitely be back in school next year (2020-21).”
Justice said the school year is coming to a close soon so classes would be limited anyway.
“We just can’t do it,” he said.
However, Justice said graduations will be held sometime this summer.
“We need to celebrate their accomplishments,” he said.
