Gov. Jim Justice’s message to state residents is that all he wants to do is “put money into your pockets,” referring to his proposed 50 percent personal income tax cut plan.
The plan would cut the tax 30 percent this year, 10 percent in 2024 and 10 percent in 2025, and he is traveling around the state touting his plan in the face of apparent opposition from the Senate.
Justice’s proposal breezed through the House on a 95-2 vote, but is still being discussed in the Senate, which has yet to either indicate approval or come up with a plan of its own.
During a virtual press briefing, Justice said January saw another $162 million of revenue above estimates, and already during this fiscal year, which ends June 30, that total surplus is $995 million and is expected to hit $1.7 billion.
“I stand ready to compromise with the Senate if they will just give me something,” Justice said. “Show me something … Show me the beef.”
Everything is growing in the state, he said, and with $700 million in a rainy day fund for the personal income tax, all of the bases are covered to give state taxpayers a break.
Justice has repeatedly said that $700 million will never be needed to supplement money lost from the tax cut, which will total over $1 billion through the 2024 fiscal year.
All the numbers have been vetted, he said, even factoring in “zero growth,” but he is convinced the state will keep growing and can easily afford to give the tax breaks.
Justice also responded to a question related to Senate Finance Committee Chair Eric Tarr, R-Putnam County, saying the state is seeing a $300 million loss in investments this year.
“Market conditions drive that,” Justice said, adding that possible losses like that have been “accounted for in our numbers” so the money can be replaced.
Not getting this tax plan through would be a “major opportunity lost and a major disappointment to our people,” he said.
Justice said he hopes action can be taken during this legislative session, which ends on March 11.
“We will continue to go all across the state talking to people,” he said of his town halls, adding that the attendance and interest has been “unbelievable.”
“Republicans stand up and cut taxes when they can,” he said. “That is what Republicans do.”
Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said he is “totally in favor of cutting taxes,” but it must a deliberative and cautious process.
“I simply think some of the terms need improvement which is part of the legislative process,” he said of Senate deliberations. “A number of different models of tax reform are in development. It is hard to say when a final agreement will be reached. It’s the highest priority of the Senate and we are focusing on getting it right rather than getting it fast. It’s a milestone event in WV history and rushing it would be a mistake.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
