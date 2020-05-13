CHARLESTON — West Virginia continues to wait for federal guidelines on how the $1.25 billion from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act can be spent.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his press briefing Tuesday afternoon that some of that “big chunk of money” will go to counties, cities and towns but he is not yet responding to calls to go ahead and disperse it.
“We are still awaiting guidelines on exactly how it can be spent,” he said, mentioning Sen. Joe Manchin as saying $600 million should be sent now to the counties. “I know Joe doesn’t want us to send … a lump of money. He wants it all done just right.”
Justice said municipalities can request money that is directly related to Covid-19 expenses.
“We are trying to get information from you that are directly related to the Covid,” he said. “We want to send out that money tomorrow.”
Guidelines are needed, though, that allow municipalities as well as the state to use some of the money to backfill revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic.
“We want to be totally transparent and be really smart … “ he said. “We don’t want to stub our toes and end up just holding the bag.”
Justice said he will not do anything “for political reasons” or engage in “political stunts.” He is hopeful the House will relax current guidelines and allow states and counties and cities to use some of the money to compensate for revenue loss due to the pandemic, not just for direct expenses.
On the continued reopening of the state, Justice said he understands that some restaurants will struggle to survive on only 50 percent occupancy as they reopen on May 21.
But those are the guidelines right now, he said, and it would be “foolish” to go beyond 50 percent at this point, but he is pushing for it to happen as soon as possible.
Justice said Monday that youth outdoor summer non-contact sports may begin on June 8, but that situation is being monitored closely.
Some variations of the coronavirus affects kids, he said of cases in New York.
“We want to monitor that and our health experts will stay on top of that,” he said. “We have plenty of time between now and June 8 and if things keep … going in the right way … we want to see a Little League baseball game.”
But if “we get more info and it’s taking a twist and turn that could affect our children,” they will not be put into any danger, he said.
June 8 is a “tentative possible date,” he added.
Justice also said he hopes gyms will be “open very soon,” but is not yet sure about when casinos will be reopen.
His fear, he said, is the attraction casinos have to bring in people from out of state “right on top of us.”
Casinos are indoors and in close quarters, but he is still hopeful they may reopen by the end of the month or sometime during the first 15 days of June.
Reopening indoor shopping malls is also something being examined closely.
Justice said it’s a matter of coming up with a plan to open up but keep people safe inside.
“We’re working diligently with our indoor malls to see if we can get some really good guidance from them as to how they’re going to protect the people as they enter the malls and they go into a smaller type of an area,” he said. “As soon as we can get our health experts on board, I’d like us to bring back our indoor malls as soon as we can.”
Justice said everyone needs to get back to work, but it’s a balance to be able to return to work but also be as safe as possible.
Although three more deaths were reported on Tuesday, Justice said the overall numbers remain on the right track and improving.
The number of new positive tests reported Monday and Tuesday, six and five, respectively, were the lowest numbers since the first positives came in March 23-25.
Also, the cumulative average percentage of the number of positive tests to the total tested stood at only 2.11 percent, the lowest yet.
