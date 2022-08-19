Although fewer people are listening, Gov. Jim Justice is still sounding the alarm over COVID-19.
During his weekly virtual pandemic briefing Thursday, the Republican governor once again pleaded with state residents to receive their two booster shots. He also warned that more variants of COVID-19 are expected in the fall, but didn’t elaborate as to what variants might be looming.
“Get your booster shots,” Justice said. “Especially if you are 50 or older, get your booster shot. But anyone now I think age 5 and older can get their booster shot. I think it’s real important.”
Due to rising vaccine rates and increased levels of natural immunity from previous infections, COVID-19 numbers today are lower, but the virus is still circulating in the community.
As of Thursday, 2,842 COVID cases were considered active across the state and 376 people were currently hospitalized with the virus. This includes 176 people who are vaccinated and 200 people who are not vaccinated. The tally includes 53 people who are in an ICU unit. Of those receiving care in ICU, 24 are vaccinated and 29 are unvaccinated. Sixteen people were on a ventilator Thursday, including nine who are vaccinated and seven who are unvaccinated.
The most recent COVID variants, including BA.5, have demonstrated an ability to avoid protection provided by vaccines and natural immunity. Thus the number of breakthrough cases involving vaccinated individuals also has increased in the state. So far 116,405 breakthrough cases have been reported in West Virginia and 1,052 breakthrough deaths involving vaccinated individuals.
Locally, 125 COVID cases are considered active in Mercer County. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 275 deaths in Mercer County have been attributed to the virus.
McDowell County is reporting 44 active virus cases with 77 deaths to date and Monroe County currently has 45 active cases with 47 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Twenty-four new deaths from across the state have been attributed to COVID-19 since the last pandemic briefing held by Justice.
“Twenty-four more great West Virginians we have lost,” Justice said. “This thing isn’t over. If you think this thing is over, and the sun is shining, you are making a big mistake. If you aren’t getting a booster shot, you are making a big mistake. There is new stuff coming. We think it’s coming in the fall, but we don’t know.”
Justice said 94 people in the state just recently received their first vaccines. Based upon current CDC recommendations, two shots are still required for the initial vaccination, followed by two subsequent booster shots.
“We’ve had these vaccines now well in excess of a year,” Justice said. “I want to be super respectful always to people’s freedoms. Without question I’m going to stand rock tall and not waiver to that if you decide you aren’t going to take the vaccine. I’m OK with that. But I’m going to try to tell you to take it. For well over a year now, we’ve had vaccines. I don’t see people dropping dead left and right for the fact that they’ve taken a vaccine. All of the health officials say it is super, super safe.”
Justice is a rarity among Republican governors, most of whom do not hold weekly media briefings regarding COVID-19 and vaccines. In neighboring Virginia, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin hasn’t held a single COVID-19 briefing since taking office. Other Republican governors, including Ron DeSantis of Florida, have been outspoken critics of COVID-19 mandates.
Although Justice is still holding weekly pandemic briefings, some in the state have moved on from the virus. Many are no longer wearing masks, and few are social distancing. Some remain unvaccinated.
In terms of monkeypox, West Virginia Health Director Dr. Anne Amjad said the Mountain State currently has one confirmed case and four presumed cases of monkeypox. She didn’t identify or say where the four presumed cases are located.
“They are just spread throughout the state right now,” Amjad said of the monkeypox infections.
West Virginia has approximately 700 doses of the monkeypox vaccine at the present time, according to Amjad.
In other discussions unrelated to COVID-19, Justice announced Thursday that seven new therapy dogs are being assigned to schools across the state, including at schools in Wyoming, Mingo, Pochaontas, Hardy, Wayne and Greenbrier counties. The state’s first therapy dog was delivered earlier this year to Welch Elementary in McDowell County.
