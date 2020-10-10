CHARLESTON — Outbreaks and positive COVID-19 cases in schools are causing concern, but Gov. Jim Justice said parents always have the option of pulling their kids out of school for remote learning and the state is staying “on top” of the situations.
Justice was responding to a question during his pandemic briefing Friday related to a marked increase in cases in at least two schools in Putnam County and wondering why schools still offered in-person instruction.
“If I were a parent in Putnam County and felt like my child should not go to school, parents do not have to send their kids to school,” he said.
On Friday, the West Virginia Department of Education listed 20 outbreaks (at least two positive cases in a school that are linked) in schools with a total of 59 positive cases.
No counties in this area have yet reported an outbreak. However, positive cases and quarantines have occurred in Mercer, McDowell and Monroe counties as each case is handled by following protocol and contact tracing.
PikeView High School will begin remote learning Monday as a result of an employee testing positive and the subsequent contact tracing needed to see how many must be quarantined.
“There is always concern,” Justice said. “We are on top of it.”
If schools are shut down, there are “repercussions the other way,” he said, adding that parents want to see kids in school, not at home, where they are “not getting an education (as compared to in-person instruction) … We have all kinds of issues like day care and economic.”
“I really believe we are sitting on top of this from a safety standpoint and doing the best we possibly can,” he said. “If I thought we could not provide that safe atmosphere I would say we don’t go … We want our kids in the classroom.”
Justice also once again defended the changes made to the County Alert System, especially adding another metric to lower the threshold to keep counties and school systems in a less restrictive zone.
The state initially followed the Harvard Global Model closer, using only the metric of the infection rate (number of positive cases over a seven-day period adjusted per-100,000 population).
But Justice and other state officials said using that metric only cut down on the number of people who would get tested because they did not want to see the positive cases rise.
That is why the positivity rate (percent of positives to the total number tested) was added, and that figure is usually significantly lower than the infection rate.
“Using the Harvard model alone reduced our testing,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, the state COVID-19 Czar, adding that many states use the positivity rate that is less than 5 percent.
Any county with a positivity rate 3 percent or lower is green and yellow from above 3 percent up to 10 percent. The cumulative positivity rate for the state stood at 2.79 percent Friday with the daily rate at 3.65 percent.
“We are very vigorous (with adhering to guidelines) from the CDC (Center for Disease Control) and WHO (World Health Organization) as well as the Harvard Global Health Institute,” he said. “It’s a public health map.”
Marsh said counties and parents can decide how they want to execute it with in-person learning and the map provides parameters to work under.
Justice also reiterated that local control of school boards and parental choice remain in place.
“We are watching it non-stop,” he said of the positive cases in schools, adding that when students returned to the classroom, “odds are things will get tougher. When we go out of the house they get tougher. Do we just sit on the porch? And neglect kids (who need attention and food)? We do stuff. We keep moving, and we deal with these things.”
Justice also once again cautioned churches around the state about following protocol.
“We have 15 outbreaks in 11 counties,” he said.
Two of those churches are in McDowell County, each with multiple cases, according to the McDowell County Health Department.
“You got to tighten it up, guys,” Justice said. “This leads to bad stuff.”
He said to follow protocol and protect the elderly, who should consider staying home.
“We are in a pandemic, a meltdown,” he said. “If we are in a pandemic we’ve got to tighten up … protect yourself.”
“We cannot take our eyes off this problem at all,” Marsh said. “If we slip, the numbers go up. We really rely on you to show up for testing and wear a mask.”
Justice said testing finds “spreaders,” those who comprise 9 percent or less of the positive cases but cause about 80 percent of all positive cases.
As part of an increase in testing opportunities, he said the state has partnered with Walgreen’s pharmacies to offer free testing and is working with other pharmacies.
Bars in Monongalia County will finally reopen, he said, after being shut down twice before, once when the pandemic started and the other after reopening saw protocol violations that resulted in positive cases.
Justice said the State Police as well as ABC (Alcohol Beverage Commission) agents will keep an eye on the bars and if violations are spotted they will be “immediately” shut down and could lose their business license.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.