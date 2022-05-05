PIPESTEM — With more than $8 million in renovations now complete at Pipestem State Park, Gov. Jim Justice was on hand Wednesday to celebrate with an official ribbon-cutting.
“You can go anywhere and it doesn’t get any better than right here, right now,” he said of the picturesque park as guests gathered for the event in front of McKeever Lodge.
Upgrades at Pipestem include nearly $4.4 million in renovations to the park’s two lodges, cabin upgrades, and more than $3.6 million in infrastructure improvements to the park’s tram, wastewater treatment plant, and campground waterline.
Other upgrades to the park over the last four years include the addition of a zipline, splash park and adventure lake, and an adventure zone.
“The renovations at Pipestem are incredible,” Justice said. “I congratulate everyone who played a part in making all of these improvements possible.”
Chelsea Ruby, state Department of Tourism Secretary, was also at the event.
“Pipestem Resort has always been one of West Virginia’s most popular state parks and these upgrades we’re celebrating today and all of the incredible additions we’ve seen happen since Governor Justice took office have made Pipestem a place people all over the world want to visit,” she said. “On behalf of our state’s tourism industry, I just want to thank Governor Justice for everything he’s done for our beautiful state and the state parks system.”
Ruby said more than $151 million has been pumped into state park renovations statewide, making the parks more attractive to residents as well as visitors.
Before Justice took office in 2017, the budget for state parks was only $50,000 a year, she added.
“The Governor and legislators completely turned that upside down,” she said, adding that the commitment to tourism around the state has helped put West Virginia “on every travel list for being a top destination.”
“We are truly in the national spotlight,” she said.
Justice said when he took over the reins of the state he knew West Virginia needed to change its image.
“We know how good we are, but the people on the outside, they didn’t buy it,” he said. “Someway, somehow, we had to change our image in West Virginia. Through projects like this, it’s working.”
The success has also included record revenues, he said, as the state saw a $4 million surplus in the first year of his taking office to a record of almost $1 billion so far this fiscal year (June 2021-April 2022).
During the month of April that revenue surplus was $253 million, he said, a record for one month, with both May and June left in this fiscal year.
“I am really proud of what we are doing in West Virginia,” he said. “It is telling our story. It is telling who we are.”
Brett McMillon, director of the state Division of Natural Resources (DNR) and former superintendent at Pipestem, said he has spent his entire career working outdoors in West Virginia.
“I can’t begin to tell you how incredible it is to look at all of the things we’ve been able to accomplish under Governor Justice’s leadership,” he said. “If it weren’t for his support, we wouldn’t be here today and we wouldn’t be in such a favorable position when it comes to increased tourism and economic growth.”
McMillon said Justice knows that Pipestem is an “economic driver” in the area and the investment shows another success story that has been the result of Justice’s belief in parks and tourism.
“The completion of these upgrades and all of the improvements at all our parks and forests couldn’t have come at a better time,” Ruby said. “As more and more people are making travel plans, the world is taking notice of West Virginia. Not only are we seeing an increase in tourism, but nearly every major tourism magazine has said West Virginia is one of the best places to visit in 2022.”
“In my opinion, we’ve always been the best of the best,” Justice said. “We’re in the right spot with all the right stuff, all the right people, all the right seasons, and everything else under the sun. All we had to do was tell our story to the outside world. That’s exactly what we’ve done and the results have been off the charts.”
On average, about 7 million people visit West Virginia’s state parks and forests each year, but park visitation surpassed 9 million in 2021, the highest number on record in state history.
In addition to increased visitation, annual revenue at state parks has grown by 52 percent over the last four years and summer reservations for 2022 are 31 percent higher than the summer before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pipestem, located on the east rim of the Bluestone River Gorge on the border of Mercer and Summers counties, opened in May 1970 and is the latest state park to reopen facilities after major renovations.
In recent months, Justice has hosted similar ribbon-cutting ceremonies at North Bend, Hawks Nest, Blackwater Falls, and Canaan Valley state parks to celebrate more than $24 million in improvements.
These upgrades represent a small portion of $151 million in improvement projects that have been completed or started at every state park and forest in West Virginia since Justice took office.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
