Gov. Jim Justice signed HB 125 into law Wednesday, legislation that he hopes will resolve confusion among taxpayers seeking to receive a vehicle property tax credit.
HB 125 was passed by lawmakers during last week’s special legislative session. Justice signed the bill into law during his weekly administrative briefing. He was joined by Department of Revenue Commissioner Dave Hardy, who explained how all taxpayers can now claim their dollar-for-dollar tax credit.
The bill clarifies that all motor vehicle property taxes due in 2024 but paid in 2023 may now be claimed as a credit on a taxpayer’s 2024 income tax return.
“This bill brings clarity and relief to West Virginia taxpayers and allows everyone to pay their full vehicle property tax this year without being penalized,” Justice said. “We should never punish someone for paying their taxes on time, and this bill ensures that we are treating all taxpayers fairly.”
Hardy said taxpayers can pay their full tax ticket now or pay half in 2023 and pay the second half by April 1, 2024. Hardy said either way every dollar of tax due in 2024 that is paid on time will be given back to the taxpayer as a rebate on their 2024 income tax return, even if the second half was paid in 2023.
“2024 is going to be a great year for West Virginia taxpayers in that all of the property tax credits that have been passed and proposed by the governor take effect in 2024,” Hardy said. “Right now many of us as West Virginians have in our mail boxes right now our personal property tax bills from our counties.”
Hardy said taxpayers must file their income tax returns every year in order to receive the credit.
As part of the first year phase in of the motor vehicle property tax credit taxpayers will see a 50 percent reimbursement — regardless of whether they pay in full or in two installments. Hardy said the tax credit will increase to a 100 percent reimbursement moving forward with tax years 2025 and 2026.
“Either way now that House Bill 125 has been passed you will get the full benefit of a 50 percent credit from that bill on your 2024 state income taxes,” Hardy said. “So how will you get that? When you file your state income taxes for 2024, that will of course be in the spring of 2025, there will be a line on your state income tax return that will allow you to claim that as a credit dollar for dollar against your 2024 taxes. For the first year alone, 2024, it will be 50 percent of your personal property taxes. Going forward in 25 and 26 it will be 100 percent. So this is the transition year where you get half on your personal property tax credit. When we get to 25 and 26 it is 100 percent. That will put $140 million dollars a year back into West Virginians pockets immediately.”
In other business Tuesday, Justice announced that Fidelis New Energy had selected West Virginia as the site for a lifecycle carbon neutral hydrogen production facility. He said the development is planned for Mason County. The project’s four-phase construction plan will create 800 full-time jobs and require 4,200 construction workers.
Justice also addressed the uptick in COVID-19 cases that parts of the nation are now reporting.
Dr. Clay Marsh, who is serving in an advisory capacity for the administration, said the new EG.5 variant is currently spiking.
Marsh said the new variant doesn’t appear to cause more severe symptoms for people who get infected. However, he said the strain appears to be more capable of avoiding vaccines, as well as natural immunity from past infections.
Marsh said those ages 75 and older, along with individuals who may have a weakened or compromised immune system, should be careful.
Justice said citizens must learn to live with COVID, which is now expected to be a seasonal virus — just like the regular flu.
“I don’t think we need to be on high alert or shutting things down,” Justice said.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
