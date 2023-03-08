The largest tax cut in West Virginia history was signed into law Tuesday, putting about $700 million back into the pockets of taxpayers this year.
“It is an absolutely monumental day,” Gov. Jim Justice said as dozens of members of the Legislature looked on as he signed House Bill 2526, which includes a 21.25 percent reduction in the state personal income tax, a personal property (vehicle) tax rebate, a 50 percent rebate of the machinery and inventory tax for small businesses, and tax credits to state disabled veterans.
Justice credits teamwork to accomplish the cuts, which initially placed him and the House at odds with the Senate.
But a compromise was reached on Saturday.
“It is much better in life with anything we do when we all do it as a team,” he said of the successful negotiations. “With unbelievable pride, I say exactly this … The whole world is watching West Virginia. The world sees West Virginia in a different way today …Today, we put our stake in the sand and invite anyone and everyone to this great state … Bring people, businesses and jobs ...”
Justice had initially proposed a 50 percent cut in the personal income tax over a period of three years and it was easily passed by the House.
However, the Senate developed its own plan, Senate Bill 424, which passed on Feb. 9 and initially had the personal income tax cut at 15 percent, but raised it to 21.25 percent after negotiations.
The updated legislation, a committee substitute for House Bill 2526, was approved by the Senate Finance Committee on Feb. 25 and then was fast-tracked through the Senate by skipping the three readings in three days and passed 32-1.
A mechanism is also in place to continue to cut that tax at no more than 10 percent a year, starting in 2025, if the state’s general revenue rises enough to pay for it.
The personal income tax cut will be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.
The West Virginia Tax Division will issue revised withholding tables no later than April 1. Taxpayers who pay estimated payments may reduce their payments beginning on April 15 and thereafter.
Justice and legislators have agreed that the tax should eventually be eliminated to help bring people and businesses into the state.
The property tax on vehicles cut, which starts in 2024, is defined as a refundable tax credit, which means the taxpayer will receive a refund check for any amounts due greater than the personal income tax liability.
According to the bill, “If annual tax credit allowed under this article exceeds the amount of personal income tax subject to offset under this article in any taxable year, the eligible taxpayer may claim, for that taxable year, the excess amount as a refundable tax credit.”
The 50 percent rebate on the machinery and inventory tax is only for small businesses with no more than $1 million in valuation related to the tax.
After the agreement on the tax cuts was reached on Saturday, Justice said the deal was a “win-win” for everyone.
