Gov. Jim Justice signed into law several bills Monday morning at the Gene Spadaro Juvenile Center in Mt. Hope, designed to reduce vacancies in the state’s jails and prisons, increase pay scales for correctional officers, and offer retention incentives for non-uniform correctional staff. Justice also signed Senate Bill 1032 at West Virginia Division of Forestry Region 4 Headquarters in Beckley, which provides $12 million to the West Virginia Division of Forestry to be used for new wildland firefighting equipment. State Forester Cody J. Mullens, who was killed by a falling tree while fighting a wildland fire near Montgomery, W.Va., earlier this year, worked out of the Region 4 Headquarters office. The bills were passed as part of the recent special session of the West Virginia Legislature, called by Gov. Justice Aug. 6.