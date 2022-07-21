Gov. Jim Justice has called legislators to convene in Charleston on Monday to consider his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax.
The proclamation calling for the session says it will convene at noon to start the process of deciding on the 10 percent tax cut.
“I’ve been the biggest proponent of completely eliminating our state personal income tax,” he said. “It will drive job growth, population growth and prosperity in West Virginia. But the most important thing to do is get started right away. In the past year, gas prices have gotten out of control and inflation is through the roof. West Virginians need help right now.”
Under Justice’s plan, the 10 percent cut would start in October, reflected on paychecks, but be retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year, and residents would receive that money (before October) when they file tax returns next year.
The proposed total tax reduction of $254 million is the maximum recommended reduction that can be safely made while remaining in compliance with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) guidelines.
“Once we get the ball rolling, we can keep coming back and chipping away at our personal income tax until it’s completely eliminated,” Justice said. “When you look at states like Florida, Texas, and Tennessee, they have no personal income tax and their state economies are growing like crazy. There is a direct correlation. People are moving to no-income-tax states because they can keep more of their hard-earned paycheck, which spurs ever greater economic activity. It’s a cycle of goodness producing goodness. That’s what I want in West Virginia, and I hope that the Legislature will agree with me and pass this bill.”
But that hope so far has not been fully realized.
State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, agrees with Justice that the personal income tax should eventually be completely eliminated.
However, Swope is more supportive right now of eliminating the equipment and inventory and the vehicle personal property taxes.
“This year, we (members of the Senate) are prioritizing equipment, inventory and vehicle property tax because it is one fourth as much money and will immediately start growing the economy because itis the primary reason many companies don’t move to West Virginia,” he said recently. “Elimination of the personal income tax will take four or more years and will probably not generate population growth until it is completely eliminated.”
Eliminating those taxes, which provide local revenue, would cost the state more than $500 million a year to replace that money in counties.
Swope said legislators are working on a plan to make sure there will be an ongoing designated stream of revenue to provide that reimbursement to counties above and most likely what they receive now from those taxes.
An amendment on the ballot in November will allow voters to give legislators the power to eliminate those taxes if they choose to do so.
However, Swope said he could also support Justice’s 10 percent personal income tax as well if enough money is available to pay for the loss of $254 million a year.
Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam County, however, minces no words about this lack of support for Justice’s plan.
“The governor has been a big thinker for the state, and so when he comes out with ideas, usually they’re really big ideas. So when he’s talking about tax cuts, I would normally be excited, thinking he’s going to come out with a big plan. and this wasn’t a big plan,” Tarr said in a recent article in WVMetroNews. “I really wish the governor would have come and talked to the Senate, anybody in the Senate, and the Senate leadership especially — before he goes in and says he’s going to call a special session on a very small tax cut. A 10 percent tax cut doesn’t move people. It doesn’t move capital. It’s about three hundred bucks a year on average for the people. Now $300 is a bunch of money for some people. But it’s nothing like the impact that eliminating the personal property tax can do.”
Justice said the state is “coming off the greatest year of revenue collections in state history,” and this past fiscal year (2021-2022) saw a record $1.3 billion surplus.
The Governor’s proposal is contained in a two-page bill and is a “true cut – reducing the Personal Income Tax without raising any other taxes in the process.”
Justice said that, under the proposal, the state personal income tax brackets will remain the same, while the tax rates – which haven’t changed since 1987 – will drop for West Virginians at every income level.
He said last week work was continuing to “tier” the savings with lower income residents receiving the biggest breaks but also not leaving out higher earners who are the ones who create jobs.
