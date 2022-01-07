CHARLESTON — West Virginia has asked the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) for authorization to “immediately” start administering a second Pfizer booster shot.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement during his pandemic briefing Thursday, saying the the extra booster (which would be a total of four Pfizer shots) would be given four months after the first booster.
Justice said the extra booster, which is already being administered in Israel, would be given to those 50 years old and above as well as essential personnel and anyone immune compromised.
“The letter is going to the CDC today requesting we go forward with the fourth dose,” he said. “It will save a bunch of lives.”
Justice said it will also help keep people out of hospitals, which are already hard-pressed to take care of all patients.
The Omicron virus is a “superspreader,” he said, and people at some hospitals with medical issues have to wait in their cars before being called into the emergency rooms.
Justice said West Virginia will “lead the way” in administering the fourth dose of Pfizer with the second booster shot.
“Just like West Virginia has led the nation time and again throughout this pandemic, Israel has led the world. And, right now, Israel is offering a fourth dose to an even bigger population – people who are four months out from their Pfizer or Moderna booster shots,” he said. “What we want to do is walk hand-in-hand with Israel.”
Justice said the decision to make the request is based on the recommendations of West Virginia’s COVID-19 response leadership team, including State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh and JIATF Director Jim Hoyer.
Marsh said Israel is the world leader in the Pfizer vaccine and studies have shown the risk of reinfection with Omicron is three times more infectious than any other variant.
“They have found the fourth doses (of Pfizer) to be safe,” he said, and people who have had that extra booster show five times the number of antibodies.”
Marsh said hospitals are already struggling because of staffing issues and many hospital personnel are getting the virus.
“We have not even seen the brunt of what Omicron is going to do as far as spreading in West Virginia,” he said, with almost 5,000 new cases reported in one day on Thursday. “We are still behind.”
The peak in COVID hospitalizations reached 1,012 during the Delta variant, but hospitals could not handle that number now.
“We will not be able to do that again based on staffing needs,” he said of the shortage of staff in hospitals.
Marsh also said the number of children getting sick has doubled around the country.
“They are at a different level of risk than we have seen before,” he said, explaining that the Omicron variant attacks the upper airways in lungs, which are narrower in children.
Hoyer said the number of COVID patients in hospitals keeps growing, surpassing 750 on Thursday, as the number of admissions increase, with 117 admitted in one day on Thursday.
When the daily number of admissions to state hospitals go above 60, hospitals are being challenged to provide care, he has said, with staffing, not available beds or equipment, the main problem.
“The bulk of those (COVID patients) are unvaccinated,” Hoyer said, and it is putting significant pressure on hospitals and medical staff and also hurting the medicare care of others who do not have COVID.
Justice also cautioned about the impact of Omicron on children, saying 40 percent of hospitalized children in an Indiana hospital are on ventilators.
He appealed to parents and grandparents to get children vaccinated.
The push for the extra booster comes at a time when the percentage of eligible people who have received the first booster remains low, at 35.9 percent.
