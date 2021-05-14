CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice Friday signed an executive order to immediately modify the state's mask mandate order to state that anyone who is fully vaccinated is no longer required to wear a mask outdoors or indoors.
“I love it,” Justice said of the new CDC guidelines that he is now following.
On Wednesday, the CDC issued new guidelines that do not recommend the need for masks to be worn by those fully vaccinated unless in close proximity on public transportation like on buses or airplanes. That guidance was also echoed by President Joe Biden.
Justice said “fully vaccinated” means two weeks after the second short of the COVID vaccine or after the Johnson & Johnson, which is only one dose.
However, residents not vaccinated are still required to wear a mask when indoors in public places. That part of the executive order will not be removed until June 20, the date Justice recently set to end the mask mandate all together.
However, any private business or school can still require everyone to wear a mask if they choose to do so, he added.
“If you don’t like wearing a mask, go get vaccinated,” he said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.