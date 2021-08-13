CHARLESTON — The decision on whether to require masks in schools remains in the hands of local school boards for now as the number of new COVID cases continue to soar around the state.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Friday he has no plans to issue any mask mandates at this point and would only do so if the recommendation was made by medical experts.
“I am going to listen to the health experts,” he said. “Right at this moment I see no need for masks … We are letting local people make the decision,” and not using a “one size fits all” approach.
But once again Justice also said that scenario could change in the days ahead if the COVID spread continues, with most new cases expected to be the more dangerous and infectious Delta variant.
The spread, which started about a month ago, has continued with the number of active cases rising from 882 in early July to 5,312 on Friday, the highest number since late May.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said sequencing of positive tests so far has confirmed that 91 percent of those cases are the Delta variant.
Only 317 Delta cases have been confirmed, but that is because of the delay in results from sequencing, about 10 days to two weeks, and the fact not all positive cases are sequenced for the variant, said Bill Crouch, DHHR Secretary.
Justice said another disturbing statistic is the number of COVID hospitalizations, which has risen from 52 in early July to 312 on Friday, the highest since February.
Marsh said West Virginia is catching up with the spread that has been happening around the country.
