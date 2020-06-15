CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice said Monday 28 positive COVID-19 cases have now been connected to an outbreak in a Greenbrier County church.
“Gray Stone Baptist Church is right in my back door where I live,” Justice said. “We now have 28 positive cases and all of these some way or another are related to that church.”
Justice said he has also learned that proper caution may not have been used in the church.
The National Guard is already in the area and has decontaminated the church, Justice said, and an intense testing effort is under way as well.
“This could be your church tomorrow,” Justice said of the outbreak and how it could happen if not utilizing the protocol of social distancing and masks and avoiding singing.
“It could happen anywhere at any time,” he said. “This disease is still right here with us.”
During Justice’s briefing Monday, Dr. Cathy Slemp, the state Health Officer, said other cases related to churches have occurred in other areas.
Slemp said residents must be cautious about out-of-state travel and bringing the disease to their families and following safety guidelines in churches.
“If you are sick at all, stay home,” she said. “This is really not about just protecting ourselves, but protecting each other.”
