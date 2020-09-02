CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice started his COVID-19 briefing Wednesday on a somber note, reading off the ages of 16 new deaths from the virus, the most in one day, bringing the total to 230.
Calling those deaths a “crying shame,” Justice said they reflect the grim reality of the pandemic.
He also pointed out that 185,000 have died nationwide as a result of contracting the virus.
“We have lost almost half as many in the country with this pandemic as we did in World War II,” Justice said, adding that today is the 75th anniversary of the Japanese surrender ending the war that took more than 405,000 U.S. soldiers’ lives.
Justice also said the 185,000 is three and half times the number killed in Vietnam and 60 times the number lost in the 9-11 attacks in 2001.
Anyone who says the COVID pandemic is not real or like the flu “have been wrong,” Justice said.
Another record was set today with the number of active cases in the state: 2,146.
The daily positivity rate (number of positive COVID tests as a percentage of the total number tested) has risen to 4.93 percent, he said.
Not only that, the “RT” value, which indicates the rate of spread from one person to another, rose to 1.22, a number Justice said is the third worst in the country.
“We are going in the wrong way,” he said.
With the start of school coming on Sept. 8, Justice also said two school systems, in Mingo County and the other in Mason County, have seen positive tests with school staff.
Mason County’s positives are two teachers in a primary school and the opening of that school was postponed until Sept. 17. Five staff members tested positive in Mingo County schools.
Justice also said Mercer County is on the verge of returning to the orange color code, and if that is the case Saturday night, based on a seven-day rolling average of new positive cases, no in-person instruction or sporting events will be allowed next week, the first week of school.
Mercer County stands at 8.51 today (based on rate of cases per-100,000 population), and a 10 will move the county from yellow to orange.
Monroe County remains in the red zone as a result of a long-term care facility outbreak there.
If a red or orange designation is posted on the County Alert System at 9 pm. Saturday night it will be virtual learning only in county schools and no sporting or extracurricular events can be held.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
