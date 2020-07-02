LYNDHURST - Mary Lee (Burgess) Sims, 90, widow of Donald S. Sims, Sr. of Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville. Mrs. Sims was born in Maybeury, West Virginia on November 29, 1929 a daughter of the late George H. and Ida (Woods) Burge…