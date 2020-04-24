CHARLESTON — The West Virginia June 9 Primary Election is on track and will happen, Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday afternoon, and voters are urged to vote in person rather than on absentee ballots.
Initially set for May 12, the primary was moved because of the coronavirus pandemic concerns.
Justice also said voters should go to the polls if they can, rather than use absentee ballots.
“We don’t want to vote by absentee (without a legitimate reason),” he said. “All of us know that the level of voting corruption by using purely absentee is rampant.”
However, absentee ballots are already being mailed out, and this year no reason needs to be given to use one because of coronavirus concerns.
Justice said people want the right to go to the polls, adding that by June 9 the state will be “well past the surge (of new cases).”
“We are going to make it as safe as we can, we are going to make it a good experience for everybody,” he said. “We are going to be good to go.”
Justice also said a rollout of the easing of some of the restrictions related to the pandemic may be announced by next Tuesday.
No specifics have been offered about which restrictions will be lifted, but he said a “roadmap” of a pathway to return to normalcy continues to be worked on.
“We’ve got to go back to work,” he said, but also keep everyone safe and protected as that process takes place.
Justice said he continues to work with experts as well as business leaders and many others to make the needed decisions, adding that some businesses may not even want to open until the owners are convinced it is safe to do so.
“The effect (of easing restrictions) cannot be greater than the disease,” he said.
On a budget issue, Justice said the $1.250 billion pandemic money from the federal government at this point cannot be used to backfill an expected $376 million budget shortfall for this fiscal year caused by the loss of revenue with the shutdown in business activity.
The initial guidelines for spending the money have been released and do not include using the money to replace a budget shortfall.
However, he is confident the allowable use of the money will change as the situation is fluid with federal lawmakers.
“The backfill will be there,” he said. “I don’t think that storm (of dealing with the large shortfall with cuts and layoffs) is coming. I think we are going to be just fine.”
Justice said he has “inside baseball” information and anticipates changes in guidelines on how the money can be spent coming within the next two or three weeks.
Testing in nursing homes continues to be on track, he said.
“We tested our veterans nursing home in Barboursville and only one positive,” he said. “When we come up with one positive we prevent the possibility of having an outbreak in that facility. We isolate, we jump on it with both feet and we take care of it.”
Justice ordered the testing of all residents and staff in every nursing home in the state last week because of those outbreaks.
Bill Crouch, Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) secretary, said 36 percent of nursing homes in the state have initiated testing and tests have been sent to labs and now he is awaiting results.
So far, 2,116 tests have been negative and 4,211 tests are pending.
Justice also said the backlog of unemployment claims has been taken care of, with more than 150,000 claims filed since March 1.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.