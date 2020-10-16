CHARLESTON — A COVID-19 vaccine may be available for widespread use in West Virginia next spring, state officials say, and those who will be the first to be vaccinated could get it by the end of the year or in January.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said Friday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing that getting the vaccine to the public “is going to take awhile.”
“My guess would be some time next spring,” she said. “But that is only a guess.”
Justice said it’s possible some vaccine will available sooner.
“We will be really, really be lucky if we have it before the end of the year,” Justice said, adding it should be available the first part of 2021, though, giving the state a “good shot” at vaccinating the priority population of first-responders, medical workers, residents of long-term care facilities and others by then.
But the vaccinations will come in phases, said Dr. Clay Marsh, the state COVID-19 Czar, citing “key requirements” like an analysis by the FDA (Federal Drug Administration) and other measures for safety.
When the vaccine is proven to work and is safe, the country will see a “ramping up of the number of doses available,” he added.
Marsh agrees it will the first quarter of 2021 before it probably becomes more available to many, and by next year “more and more people” will be vaccinated.
Justice also said the state’s vaccination plan has been completed and submitted to the CDC (Center for Disease Control) for approval.
Calling it an “amazing report” and plan, he said a team of experts worked on the plan for months.
“We are ready when a vaccine becomes available,” Justice said.
Amjad also said the plan is a solid one.
“We are hoping to lead the country with our documents,” she said of the voluminous plan. “We are ready to go.”
Local health departments also worked to coordinate all of the details of the plan, from how to store the vaccine to finding local partners to help distribute and administer it to establishing mass vaccination sites.
“We are beginning preparations in trying to get ready,” Brenda Donithan, Mercer County Health Department administrator, said last month, adding that plans include the possibility of having those mass vaccination clinics. "We have to work with the community providers to get ready for that.”
Shannon Hardee, nursing director at the McDowell County Health Department, also said recently they were busy preparing as well for the vaccinations.
“We already have procedures in place related to the vaccination for the H1N1 (swine flu) virus (in 2009),” she said, and that has helped establish a framework.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.