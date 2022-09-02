Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday placing the fate of the local vehicle personal property tax in the hands of legislators, which is included in Amendment 2 on the November ballot, was “bait.”
Amendment 2, if approved by voters, would amend the state Constitution to give legislators the authority to eliminate counties’ machinery and inventory taxes as well as the vehicle personal property tax.
Justice said during a stop in Monroe County Thursday he is opposed to doing either, but what the Senate is really after is to get rid of the machinery and inventory tax.
“That’s the bait,” he said of the vehicle property tax. “In all honesty, what has happened there is they put that in to buy your vote. That is what this is all about. If we go along with this you are basically taking local control away from counties and putting all of the control in Charleston.”
Counties depend on the revenue from those taxes for services and schools, an amount that adds up to $11 million a year in Mercer County and more than $500 million across the state.
Justice thinks counties should retain control of those taxes and the revenue that comes from them.
However, he said voters may vote for the amendment in hopes of ending the taxes they pay on their vehicles, which can be substantial, and that is why it was included.
For example, the average annual tax on a vehicle in Mercer County is $450, with that bill rising as high as $2,000 on more expensive cars and trucks.
Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, supports the Senate’s plan to use $600 million in the state’s economic growth (increase in Gross Domestic Product) to set aside each year to reimburse counties, plus another at least $1 million to pay for counties’ jail bills.
The money is there, he said, and will be there because of state surpluses of $1.2 billion in fiscal year 2021-22 with the same expected during the current fiscal year.
Swope also maintains the Senate plan will help entice more businesses and people to move to the state.
But whether either of those taxes would be eliminated remains an unanswered question because no plan has yet to be voted on by any of the legislators with the Nov. 8 election only weeks away.
That is one of the concerns of county officials as well as legislators regarding the fallout if Amendment 2 passes. They are also concerned about whether any mechanism would be in place to guarantee the counties will always be made whole.
“One Legislature cannot tie the hands of another,” said state Sen. Stephen Baldwin, R-Greenbrier County, on Thursday in Union.
He said two questions come to mind: “Is the money going to be there? Is the Legislature going to use it for that purpose?”
“I don’t trust them,” he said. “I have serious questions about this. I don’t trust the Legislature…”
Baldwin said he will wait until he sees the final proposal to know for sure what he may support or not support.
“We don’t know yet,” he said, since the amendment only gives legislators the authority to eliminate or cut the taxes.
Baldwin called a move in that direction a “gamble” and it is a gamble he is not willing to make at this point.
Del. Roy Cooper, R-Summers County, also attended the Union event and talked about Amendment 2.
“I think it will definitely pass,” he said, but “there is a way to make counties whole, but only one way.”
Cooper said any legislation to end those taxes must also have a requirement that reimbursements to counties be codified.
“We have to put it in code that out of the treasury of this state the counties must be made whole (each year),” he said. “It has to be made a law. It can’t be a promise or a maybe. It’s got to be against the law to short the counties.”
Cooper said he can see cuts being made “a little bit here, a little bit there” because the state is making money, with $1.2 billion in the rainy day and revenue surpluses, as well as business growth continuing.
“It is amazing, it’s a wonderful problem to have,” he said of the tax debate, adding that the $600 million Swope refers to can be placed in a reserve fund.
Cooper said the Senate plan is “wonderful, well thought out,” but it is still just a plan at this point and no votes have been taken yet since it has not been a bill, only discussed.
With voters looking at possibly saving up to $2,000 a year (the tax on a new Tahoe), the amendment will probably pass, he said, but counties cannot suffer if the Legislature finds a way to reduce or eliminate the taxes.
“County commissioners are right to be worried and I hope they stay this worried all the way through the process,” he said. They will be in Charleston saying, ‘This won’t work.’”
Monroe County Commissioner Melvin Young said he is concerned and will remain so.
“it’s not a done deal,” he said. “People need to start paying attention to what we are doing.”
Donnie Evans has spent many years as Monroe County Clerk.
The county has 42 employees, he said, and lost revenue that is not reimbursed would mean losing at least nine of those employees.
“That’s a big change,” he said. “I am all for people getting as many tax breaks as they can, but if you want a local government, you’ve got to pay for it.”
There are currently no guarantees, and legislators 10 years from now may have a different way of thinking, he added.
Evans said he is also concerned that people may not understand they are not voting to get rid of the taxes, but to give the power to legislators to decide.
Baldwin said many Republican-led county commissions in the state, including Greenbrier and Mercer counties, have officially voted to oppose Amendment 2 because of a lack of concrete legislation and the uncertainty around the possible elimination of the taxes.
Justice continues pushing the 10 percent cut in the state’s personal income tax, saying that cut makes the most sense and it begins the process of ending the tax all together as well as putting money into people’s pockets straightaway.
But the machinery and inventory tax elimination may be the result if Amendment 2 passes, he said.
“Who is the real beneficiary of that? In a lot of instances, it’s big companies from out of state. Can we do that and the personal income tax? No chance.”
Justice said “it would be nice to do everything.”
“But, in my opinion, hands down, we should be trying to reduce the tax burden on our people, not great big companies,” he said, adding that his own companies would benefit from getting rid of the machinery and inventory tax “to the tune of millions of dollars … But I am not here to do that. I am not in favor of it.”
Justice also said that getting rid of the tax is supposed to entice more businesses to locate in the state.
“I haven’t had one company yet come to me and say we will come to West Virginia if you eliminate the machinery and inventory tax,” he said. “None. And they are coming like crazy.”
The state is on a “rocketship ride,” he said, with many announcements of new companies moving in.
Justice said with the surpluses residents do need a tax break.
But cutting the personal income tax by 10 percent, which would cost the state $254 million a year and could be replaced with surplus revenue, is the way to go to not only give taxpayers a break but also attract more people to move here as the tax is cut more and more until it’s gone.
Justice said he met with a man from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday who asked him what is wrong in West Virginia.
“This (eliminating the personal income tax) is a proven deal,” he said, pointing to other states that have already eliminated it and others in the process.
“They know it attracts businesses, it attracts population, it attracts everything,” Justice said. “At the end of the day, it is a big mistake if we try to eliminate the machinery and inventory tax because that money flows to the counties and the schools. It is just plain risky.”
