CHARLESTON — With more than 72 percent of state residents 65 years old and older now having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the goal is at least 85 percent as younger people are now urged to get vaccinated because of the variants and a rise in cases.
“You’ve got to get vaccinated, and that’s all there is to it,” Gov. Jim Justice said Monday during his pandemic briefing.
Monday was the anniversary of the state’s first COVID-related death, a toll that has risen to 2,638 deaths.
Justice said the number of active cases keeps rising, from about 5,000 about three weeks ago to 6,252 on Monday, and 222 in the hospital and 83 in ICU, both increases.
“This thing is not over,” he said. “It is close to being over … but the steepest part of the mountain is near the top.”
Justice also noted a rise in cases from churches, with seven outbreaks in five counties resulting in 101 positive cases.
“This thing can bite us,” he said. “If it whiplashes in your church,” some church members could die.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, once again expressed concern about mutations in the virus, especially the United Kingdom (UK) variant that is in West Virginia.
“The UK virus can infect younger people and make them sicker,” he said, adding it can also be more fatal.
The number of cases is picking up in large cities in the country, he said, and, as in previous surges, can make their way to West Virginia.
Marsh urged younger people and family members 16 and above to get vaccinated.
He also said any serious allergic reactions to the vaccine are “very, very small” and if people experience any side effects at all it will be temporary “flu-like symptoms,” which is a good thing because it shows the body’s immune system is “vigorously responding” to the vaccine.
As the number of cases again increase in the state, Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad said testing should continue.
“The lack of testing (around the nation) is concerning,” she said.
Testing is still available and she urged anyone who has a concern to get tested.
Justice also said the results of a study finding the cause of about 185 unreported COVID-related deaths in the state will be released later this week.
“I am convinced there is no guilty party that I can see,” he said of the issue.
Rather, he said, it was a matter of initially creating two reporting systems when only one was needed.
Justice said the two-report system (death report and death certificate) was “moving along halfway decent until we started really ramping up the number of deaths in November.”
“The devil is in the details,” he said, and one method of reporting would have most likely worked as the huge surge in cases and deaths hit the state in December and January, when the underreported cases occurred.
“We have to now get on a pathway to one system,” he said. “We are going to fix this.”
Over the weekend, West Virginia also hosted the world’s first COVID-19 vaccination clinic onsite at a Toyota plant.
“Using partnerships between community health centers, pharmacies, and the National Guard, we were able to administer 900 vaccines to employees and family members at the Toyota plant in Buffalo, West Virginia,” Justice said. “It’s really great stuff.”
The clinic was part of the West Virginia pandemic response leadership team’s ongoing efforts to expand access to COVID-19 vaccinations across the state.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
