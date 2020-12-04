CHARLESTON — West Virginia will receive about 60,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine right after Dec.15 in the first wave of weekly distribution and all residents may have access to the vaccine by mid-March.
Gov. Jim Justice said this morning the doses will then come in batches a week apart, with Pfizer sending the first batch with a weekly ordering cap after that of about 16,000.
Moderna will send about 26,000 doses in its first batch before the end of the month with a weekly ordering cap of about 3,000-5,000.
These shipments are dependent on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approving emergency use authorizations on Dec. 15 for both vaccines.
Justice said the vaccine will first go to National Guard hubs set up around the state which will prepare the vaccines for shipment to counties.
Health care workers on the frontlines and long-term care facility residents and staff will receive the first doses, with each company’s vaccine requiring two shots, three weeks apart for Pfizer and four weeks apart for Moderna.
After that, the vaccine will go to “community structure” workers, which include first-responders and public health workers.
Justice said about 100,000 residents fall into those categories.
The elderly with medical issues and essential workers like teachers will follow.
After those initial priority populations are inoculated, the vaccine will be available to the general public.
“I think if we push hard enough, we will be able to get it out to the general public in mid-March,” he said.
