West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has rolled out a new website that will allow state residents to see how federal infrastructure dollars are being used.
During his weekly virtual administration briefing, Justice said the new comprehensive infrastructure website will give residents complete access to the state’s plans and accomplishments under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a measure that is more commonly known as the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill.
West Virginia is expected to receive $7 billion in federal funding from the infrastructure bill through 2027.
Of that $7 billon, Justice said $4.4 billion has already been announced for West Virginia. This includes $3 billion for highway projects, $190 million for public transportation, $100 million for broadband infrastructure, $11 million for protection against wildfires and $46 million to build infrastructure for electric vehicles.
“We have a ton of infrastructure projects already going, with more on the way,” Justice said. “This website is the most accurate and transparent way for people to keep track of how federal dollars are being spent on those projects around the state. There is a lot of money rolling into West Virginia right now, and this is how you can keep track of how it is being used for you.”
The website can be reached at https://west-virginia-iija-wvinfrastructure.hub.arcgis.com/
During Wednesday’s virtual administration briefing, Justice said a plan was already in place — well before the passage of the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill — to jumpstart road construction across the Mountain State. That plan, according to Justice, was his Roads to Prosperity program.
Launched in 2017, the $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway and bridge construction program was the largest infrastructure investment in the history of the state at the time. Highway projects that were initially funded through the program included the $58 million King Coal Highway contract in Mercer County, a project that is expected to be finished this year.
Justice said he came up with the idea for the Roads to Prosperity program one morning early into his first term as governor.
“I’ll never forget and I give all of the credit to our good Lord,” Justice said. “But this was a heck of an idea. How do you create an instant job? How do you create revenue in a state that was bankrupt?”
Justice said the answer for the state’s initial recovery was to let every state road project in the books out to bid. That idea was made possible through the Roads to Prosperity program.
“We announced it,” Justice said. “The Legislature went along.”
Now additional highway and bridge projects in the state will be funded through the federal bipartisan infrastructure bill.
According to the website, projects funded for Mercer County to date include $1 million in planning funds for the Reconnecting Bluefield Project. As planned, this project would build a corridor that would stretch from the East End side of the railroad yard to downtown Bluefield via Cherry Street, creating a modern, multi-modal street facility that would integrate with centrally located bridge landings located along its route, the website says.
In total, the website identifies eight highway and or bridge projects that have been funded to date through the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Another 19 projects have been funded to date in neighboring Raleigh County, including 16 highway and or bridge projects and three airport and or aviation projects.
No highway and or bridges projects have been funded to date for McDowell or Monroe counties through the bipartisan infrastructure bill, according to the website.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
