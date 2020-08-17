By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON — Hoping to address confusion surrounding West Virginia’s new color-coded metric system for school re-openings, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday that he was “tweaking” the closely-watched plan that will ultimately determine which counties can reopen their schools on September 8.
The color-coded metric system is based on a cumulative rolling seven-day average of the number of new positive COVID-19 cases in the state and is calculated on a per capita 100,000 population basis.
The Mountain State recorded 178 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, including three deaths. Justice said one of those three deaths was an 88-year-old woman from Mercer County.
Under the plan first outlined last week by Justice, a map showing the color code of each county will be posted online each Saturday night before the start of school and will show which zone each county is in. If a county is in the red zone, all teaching will be virtual the following week and no sporting events or practices can be held.
If a county is in orange, instruction will not be impacted the following week, but sporting events will be cancelled and only practice sessions will be allowed. Green and yellow categories allow students in school and allow for all sporting events.
Mercer and McDowell counties are currently listed as yellow, which warns of increased community transmission of the virus but allows for in-person instruction. Monroe County is green, which means there is minimal community transmission of the virus and in-person instruction is allowed. Justice said Raleigh County also is currently in the yellow category.
However, when Justice said last week that positive staff members in a congregate setting, such as a nursing home or a prison, would only be counted as a half, or 50 percent, it led to some confusion and questions about the metric system.
Under the new changes outlined by Justice Monday, a greater focus will be placed on cases involving community spread of the virus as opposed to cases in a congregate setting such as a nursing home or prison. Each employee of a nursing home or prison who contracts the virus will now be counted as one case, and not a half of a case. The reason for the change reflects the thinking that those people go out into the community, potentially advancing the spread of the virus, the Associated Press reported Monday.
“There has been some saber rattling of the media, which is just as ridiculous as ridiculous can be, that we made the metric for the mapping for when we can go back to school, and that we skewed it or it appeared that we made it a way where it was safer to go back to school, which is just preposterous,” Justice said.
Justice announced Monday that he was tweaking the plan so that staff members in prisons, nursing homes and other congregate settings would no longer be counted as a half, but as one.
“So we are going to go back to counting the staff as one,” Justice said of nursing homes and prisons.
Justice said the goal is for every county to be in the green zone, which allows for a normal resumption of school come Sept. 8.
“We are still going to motivate our people if they can get in the green, we want them to stay in the green,” Justice said. “All we are trying to do is clarify this and make it a little easier for everyone.”
Justice said Boone, Mingo, Taylor and Lincoln counties are currently ranked as orange, and are at risk for heightened community transmission of the virus. Logan County is currently red, which means in-person instruction in schools is currently not possible.
Counties in the green and yellow categories on Saturday night, September 6, will be cleared to start school on Monday, September 8. Those in the orange and red zones will be 100 percent virtual and will have no sports for at least that first week of school. After that, the orange category will not impact in-person instruction but will limit sports to practices only.
Although West Virginia has now recorded 160 coronavirus-related deaths, the state’s percentage of active cases is decreasing, according to Justice.
Justice said the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state also is down to 134. He said the growing number of Mountain State residents who are wearing masks are helping to lower the state's number of positive cases.
"We are getting a little better," Justice said. "We've got 6,500 people who have recovered and 1,900 cases that are now active."
Justice said 360,000 people in the state have now been tested for COVID-19, which is roughly 20 percent of the state's population.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
