An addition to the agenda for legislators to consider during a special session called Monday by Gov. Jim Justice would aid rural communities with water and sewer issues.
During his pandemic briefing Monday, Justice said he is asking for a supplemental appropriation of $250 million to the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund in House Bill 4566.
The money will be used as matching funds to leverage money from the infrastructure bill, he said.
“These are major dollars and they are badly needed,” he said of places in the state without reliable utilities. The fund will provide matching grants to municipalities for use in upgrading infrastructure such as water and sewer systems.
“It’s a problem that goes back decades – long before I walked in the door as Governor,” he said. “With this Legislation, we’d be taking a huge step forward. These funds will allow us to improve water and wastewater systems in communities across the state, providing more reliable and efficient utilities where they’re needed most.”
The Economic Enhancement Grant Fund is managed by the West Virginia Water Development Authority, working with the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development.
Justice issued his call for a special session on Friday last week to give the Legislature the opportunity during April Legislative Interim Meetings to address bills from the regular session that “were vetoed for purely technical reasons, among other items.”
Sixteen bills were initially included.
The special session began at noon on Monday.
On pandemic related matters, state COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh continued to urge residents, especially those over 50, to be fully vaccinated and boosted.
Marsh said a new study shows that about 920,000 of the almost 1 million COVID-related deaths in the U.S. were over the age of 50.
“Since last Friday, we’ve only had one death. As encouraging as it is that our number of deaths have gone down and down in recent months, we need to keep pulling the rope together, because there’s no way this thing is just flat gone,” Justice said. “I remind you over and over to get your booster shots. You’ve got to get that done, especially if you’re 50 or over.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
