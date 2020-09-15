By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — There appears to be some confusion regarding a possible 25th COVID-19 related death in Mercer County.
In his daily pandemic briefing Tuesday morning, Gov. Jim Justice said a 66-year-old female from Mercer County was among the five latest COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia.
Justice also called the woman “young” while talking about how the virus can affect those both young and old.
DHHR Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch also reported the death of a 66-year-old female from Mercer County in a press release issued by the DHHR Tuesday morning.
However, the DHHR’s online dashboard was still showing only 24 deaths for Mercer County Tuesday morning. All 24 of those previous deaths were associated with the Princeton Health Care Center. But the dash board hasn’t been updated to reflect a possible 25th death, and Brenda Donithan, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said Tuesday morning that she was unaware of a 66-year-old female from Mercer County dying as a result of COVID-19.
Donithan said two prior deaths were initially considered as probable COVID-19 deaths, but test results came back showing those individuals didn’t have the virus. Had the test results came back as positive, then the county would have been up to 26 coronavirus deaths.
However, Donithan said the number of deaths in Mercer County still stands at 24 since those two probable cases came back as negative.
“It’s not ours,” Donithan said of the 66-year-old female who died as a result of COVID-19.
The Daily Telegraph also has a message in with the DHHR regarding the confusion. The DHHR has not yet responded. This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.