BLUEFIELD — Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday afternoon he will announce on Friday a date for the reopening of the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System and provide guidelines for the reopening.
Justice said Wednesday that announcement would come next week or at the end of this week, but it's coming sooner than later.
“We will have the date and the guidelines for the Hatfield-McCoy Trail and we will announce tomorrow (Friday) about the Hatfield-McCoy Trail reopening,” he said. “That (trail reopening) will be coming down the pike in a relatively short term.”
Justice said he is “really happy that we are going to have our homework done and we are going to be able to announce some good stuff in regard to the Hatfield-McCoy.”
On Wednesday, Justice received a letter from area ATV-related businesses asking for the reopening as reservations are being lost, deposits refunded and many businesses were struggling to be able to reopen if the trail is closed much longer.
The letter said Memorial Day weekend is a busy for the trail and the unofficial start of the summer riding season.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
