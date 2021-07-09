CHARLESTON — The number of COVID Delta (India) variant cases in West Virginia has risen to 15, and state officials continue to sound the alarm about a possible surge.
“The Delta variant is increasing,” Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Thursday. “This variant is about twice as infectious and twice as deadly.”
Justice said those who are vaccinated are “tremendously protected” as it primarily hits those who are unvaccinated.
Those 15 cases are in six counties, with one previously reported in McDowell County, but that person recovered.
“It doesn’t sound like much, but if this thing takes off and you’re not vaccinated, this thing could be super-deadly,” he said. “I’m not here to alarm you. All I’m here to do is tell you the truth. How you can be taking a chance to be walking the streets without this vaccine, no matter what your age, I’ll never understand. It’s just too big of a chance.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said evidence continues to mount that around the world and in the United States the dominant variant will be Delta.
“We have 15 cases but we know that variant is growing very rapidly,” he said, adding that on June 16 10 percent of COVID cases in the nation were Delta and by July 7 that percentage jumped to 51 percent.
Marsh said that in Missouri, 96 percent of new cases are the Delta variant.
“It attacks people who are not vaccinated or only partially vaccinated,” he said. “We know now this delta variant can infect children just like it can adults.”
Marsh said vaccinated people are “really well protected” and he expects more and more children will be eligible for the vaccine “in the very near future.”
The age for eligibility now is 12 and above.
Justice said people have a choice about the vaccine and he respects the right to have that choice.
“But as Governor, I want to protect West Virginians,” he said. “We know it (Delta variant) will kill you and make you twice as sick … It is my job to educate.”
Justice said the virus is coming to West Virginia.
“I hope and pray it will be less than what we expect,” he said, but the key is getting the vaccine.
Vaccination rates around the state have slowed, still short of the 65 percent of eligible residents receiving at least one dose. Justice wanted to reach that goal by June 20 and it stood at 64.6 percent on Thursday.
On another issue, Justice directed the West Virginia State Police to start cracking down on work zone speed limits with additional enforcement.
The action came after a fatal accident last week that occurred in a work zone on I-81, just outside of Martinsburg. Investigators said they believe speed was a contributing factor to the accident.
“This is just a terrible tragedy,” Justice said. “Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon said it was one of the worst accidents he has seen in his career. The cleanup and ensuing investigation resulted in the closure of two lanes of I-81 for seven hours. All of this is unacceptable.”
Justice also said he directed the West Virginia Department of Transportation to go “above and beyond” the national safety standards with signage and traffic controls in the area.
“I know we’re all in a hurry. But you’ve got to watch what you’re doing,” he said. “Let’s all slow down, just a little bit, all of us need to do that. We’re going to do better. We’re going to enforce like crazy and we are going to try in every way we possibly can to keep our people safe.”
