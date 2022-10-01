PRINCETON — Gov. Jim Justice’s tour to voice opposition to Amendment 2 stopped in Princeton Friday afternoon.
Speaking to a packed room for the town hall meeting at the Railroad Museum, Justice reiterated that if the amendment, called the Property Tax Modernization Amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot, is passed by state voters, legislators could have control over much-needed county revenue.
The amendment would “amend the State Constitution by providing the Legislature with authority to exempt tangible machinery and equipment personal property directly used in business activity and tangible inventory personal property directly used in business activity and personal property tax on motor vehicles from ad valorem property taxation by general law.”
Those two taxes provide millions in local revenue to schools and counties, money the state senators who back the amendment say will be reimbursed by the state.
Justice said the inclusion of ending the motor vehicle personal property tax was used as “bait … just to get your vote” because it is the machinery and inventory tax legislators in the Senate want to end.
If Amendment 2 passes, Senate President Craig Blair and Senate Finance Committee Chair Eric Tarr are pushing a bill that would eliminate both taxes with the state reimbursing counties for lost revenue, plus another at least $1 million a year to cover the expense of the jail bill (housing local prisoners in regional jails).
For example, Mercer County gets a total of about $11 million from the taxes and the annual jail bill is around $1.6 million. The Senate plan would reimburse the county enough to cover all of that.
Statewide, the cost of the reimbursements to counties would total around $550 million.
The Senate plan would set aside $600 million a year from surplus funds, which reached $1.3 billion last fiscal year and at least that much is expected for the current fiscal year.
The plan also calls for all county residents to be reimbursed for the taxes they paid on their vehicles for this year, a one-time expense of $140 million.
But Justice is pushing his plan to reduce the state personal income tax by 10 percent, with the goal to eventually do away with it all together.
“You won’t benefit from ending the machinery and inventory tax,” he said, adding that much of the savings would go to out-of-state companies.
Not only that, he said, the tax does not impede companies from moving into the state, which has been a selling point for those who want to end it.
Justice said he supported ending that tax a couple of years because that was all the state could afford at the time, but everything has changed.
Revenue surpluses have set records and many companies are coming to West Virginia now, but “not one” has said anything about the machinery and inventory tax being a concern.
“So why get rid of it?” he asked.
Legislators who are pushing Amendment 2 are basically telling localities they are “not qualified to look after your resources,” he said.
They want Charleston to make those decisions, he said, and taking away local control is “dead level in opposition to what Republicans stand for.”
Justice blamed Senate leadership, saying they have “got themselves in a real captive” place by being lobbied by manufacturers and auto dealers to end the machinery and equipment tax.
His companies would benefit by millions with ending the tax, he said, but it is not the best path to take for the state.
Justice said his plan with the 10 percent reduction in the personal income tax would cost $254 million but put money in people’s pockets straightaway. However, it can’t be done if the Senate plan moves forward because the state could not afford it.
“It is a gigantic risk,” he said of taking away local revenue sources and depending on politicians in Charleston for the reimbursements.
The state is enjoying an economic boom right now, he said, but what if that changes and the money is not there.
Defeating Amendment 2 is the key, he said, because legislators cannot take away any local control and counties will not have to depend on the state to be reimbursed for money lost if it does not pass.
“You are a group of disciples now,” he told the crowd. “If you believe what I am telling you, you have to get to work (to defeat Amendment 2).”
Justice said the personal income tax cut is the way to go, and the nine states that have ended it have seen “enormous growth.”
it would be great to end all of the taxes, he said, but there is no guarantee the state could afford to do that so it’s best to do a little at a time as the money is guaranteed to be there.
Most county commissions in the state agree with Justice.
Earlier this week, the boards of the West Virginia Association of Counties (WVACo) and the County Commissioners Association of West Virginia (CCAWV) voted to oppose Amendment 2, citing: “1) our loss of authority over approximately $550 million of dedicated, constitutionally protected budget revenues, and handing that authority to the West Virginia Legislature; and 2) the fact that no certain, agreed-to plan between the House and Senate was presented that dedicates a revenue stream that solely backfills the $550 million to counties, and instead is subject to the pressures and competing interests of a general revenue outlay. Counties must have a protected, dedicated funding source that grows with economy, and no such plan exists today.”
Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer was at the town hall meeting and said many legislators do not have experience in county government and may not understand the full impact of what losing that revenue would mean.
“You must understand how county government works and how it distributes funds,” he said, adding that he agrees the provision in Amendment 2 to give legislators the power to end the vehicle tax is a “gimmick.”
Archer also said the plan to reimburse counties may not be fair to smaller counties that already struggle to obtain enough revenue to provide needed services to residents.
After the meeting, Stacey Hicks, President and CEO of the Princeton Rescue Squad, presented Justice with a rescue squad tote bag and treats for Babydog, who was also at the town hall meeting.
Hicks praised Justice for how he handled the pandemic.
“You saved thousands of lives,” he said.
Justice was one of the first governors to urge COVID precautions as well as push vaccinations.
First Lady Cathy Justice also attended the meeting.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
