West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is recovering from gallbladder removal surgery.
The Republican governor underwent routine and successful gallbladder removal surgery Monday afternoon, his office confirmed.
"Despite never having gallbladder issues before, he had a sudden flare-up last Thursday evening," the statement from the governor's office said. "After consultation with his doctors, they recommended it be removed."
The statement said Justice is "currently resting well, in good spirits, and anxious to get back to work serving the great people of West Virginia."
Justice is currently serving his second term as governor of the Mountain State. He is also a candidate for West Virginia's high-profile 2024 U.S. Senate seat that is currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin.
The Senate seat in West Virginia is one of only a handful of races that could determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate in 2024.
Justice is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Manchin in that race. So is fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va. The Republican primary for the U.S. Senate race will be held in May 2024.
Manchin has not yet officially announced whether he will seek re-election to the U.S. Senate race. His name also is often mentioned as a possible third-party candidate for president.
It wasn't clear Tuesday if Justice would hold his weekly virtual administration briefing this week.
His office didn't indicate how long the recovery from surgery would take.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
