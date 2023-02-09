Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he thinks it is “wonderful” the Senate has finally released a tax cut plan, and it “has a lot of good points.”
“We have to do some vetting…” he said of the plan, which has already passed the Senate and sent to the House, and “work on it with the House coming in as well.”
“You will never hear from me that the plan … is dead on arrival,” he said during a virtual briefing after the Senate plan was released but before it was passed. “We embrace this … this is great news.”
But Justice’s plan to reduce the personal income tax by 50 percent over three years is far different than Senate plan, which reduces that tax by a one-time 15 percent and also includes refunding residents the money they pay for the county vehicle property tax and reducing the equipment and inventory tax for small businesses by 50 percent.
Refunding the vehicle personal property tax was a goal of Justice initially, and a plan he used to help defeat Amendment 2 last fall. After introducing the plan at the beginning of this year’s legislative session, though, he started pushing the 50-percent personal income tax instead, a bill that passed the House 95-2.
“Always remember the House … They came on board immediately,” he said of his plan. “We want to salute that.”
Justice would not comment on whether he will support any of the Senate plan, only that there is “lots of real goodness” on it.
“It is good stuff,” he said. “Now we can sit down and do our real business. We will negotiate back and forth and come up with something really terrific for our people.”
In the meantime, Justice said he and his staff will look a little deeper into the details of the plan but he wants to “go as big as we can go” on reducing the state personal income tax and eventually eliminating it as a way to drive more people into the state.
“Give us a little time,” he said of examining the Senate plan. “We have’t seen the final verbiage.”
But the “first and foremost thing” is to recognize the work the House has done, he said.
Justice did say he was on board “to some level” with the car tax rebate that leaves control of the revenue from the tax at the county level.
“If we had not done what we did (in defeating) Amendment 2, we would have all the counties in the state down here begging for money,” he said. “That was the whole purpose of it (a statewide tour campaigning against Amendment 2).”
Justice went on a statewide tour urging residents to reject the amendment.
The amendment, which was supported by both the Senate and the House, would have changed the state Constitution and given legislators the authority to end or cut the car tax as well as the equipment and inventory tax. But it was handily defeated 65 percent to 35 percent.
Before the amendment was defeated on Nov. 8, 2022, the plan was to use surplus revenue to reimburse counties for lost revenue, and Justice, who opposes cuts in the equipment and inventory tax, was the one who had countered the amendment with the rebate plan, which he used to convince voters there would be no need to change the state Constitution to get the rebates.
Both tax cut plans are the result of record revenue surpluses in the state, hitting $1.3 billion in fiscal year 2022 and expected to surpass $1.7 billion this year.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.