Gov. Jim Justice continues to push his 50 percent personal income tax cut plan, which has been passed by the House and now is in the Senate Finance Committee.
During a live-streamed press conference Monday, Justice said the Senate is asking questions and mulling it over, and he is staying positive.
“I am very hopeful and will stay really positive,” he said of the plan, which would cut the personal income tax by 30 percent this year, 10 percent in 2024 and 10 percent in 2025 as a way to put money back into the pockets of state taxpayers.
Not only that, he said, cutting and eventually eliminating the personal income tax will “explode” growth in the state, bring more workers in and people will spend money they save on taxes, boosting the economy.
Justice said the House passed his plan by a 95-2 vote and he “hopes like crazy” the Senate will pass it to “get us the other third of the way there.”
“Nothing compares to how important this is,” he said, and the state is “on rock solid ground” and can afford to do it because of record revenue surpluses, which hit $1.3 billion last year and is expected to top $1.7 billion this year.
Of that revenue, $700 million is being set aside in a PIT (personal income tax) “bucket insurance policy,” he said, just in case the state would need funds to replace revenue lost by the tax cuts at some point down the road.
“We don’t think we will ever touch it,” he said, because of the future projections of continued revenue growth and a basically flat, inflationary adjusted state budget.
Treasury Secretary Dave Hardy was also at the press briefing and said the base budget is growing at a “modest” amount to keep it under control and give pay raises.
Hardy said the future also looks good because “inflation is starting to come down.”
“We don’t have to cut the budget at all to implement the Governor’s tax plan,” he said. “Our revenues have gone up so dramatically and they continue to grow. All of our big revenue streams are setting records.”
Hardy said if Justice’s plan is approved, by the end of 2024 $1.1 billion will be returned to taxpayers from the tax cuts.
Each 10 percent cut in the personal income tax means about $258 million more for taxpayers.
“Those dollars will be spent and they will multiply,” he said of the benefits of pumping that much money back into the economy.
Justice said he has met with Senate Republicans on the issue and “we continue to stand with open arms to meet.”
But he indicated Senate leadership may still harbor some ill feelings over the failure of Amendment 2 last year.
The Senate pushed Amendment 2, which would have changed the state Constitution to give legislators the authority to change or end the county personal vehicle tax as well as the machinery and inventory tax. They had a plan to reimburse counties for the lost revenue from the taxes.
However, Justice opposed Amendment 2 and traveled around the state urging people to vote against it, and they did, easily defeating the amendment.
But part of Justice’s strategy was to promise people he would push his own refund plan, making the vehicle tax a moot point. He also opposes ending the machinery and inventory tax.
However, Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said last week he does not like the bill as it is and he will not support it “in its present form.”
“I’m in favor of eliminating personal income tax but the Governor’s bill is relying on $700 million of excess revenue that is one-time money that can’t be guaranteed for more than a few years,” he said. “The risk is too great that we’ll have to turn around and raise taxes in a few years.”
Swope said “one-time money” like the $700 million should only be used for long-term investment in infrastructure.
“The current estimate of infrastructure needs for highways, water, sewer and broadband is approximately $50 billion, which is 10 times our total annual budget,” Swope said. “I’d rather make a more modest cut this year and continue making cuts until it is completely gone based on actual economic growth year by year.”
Justice said if the Senate comes up with an alternative plan on the tax cut, “we will evaluate it, but we don’t know now what they are coming back with.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
