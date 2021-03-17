BLUEFIELD — An initiative by Gov. Jim Justice to gradually end the personal income tax and raise the sales tax to make up the loss is not being met with open arms locally.
House Bill 2027 would amend state Code and cut personal income 60 percent starting Jan. 1, 2022, with the goal of eventually ending it all together.
But that would mean a tax revenue loss of just over $1 billion a year to the state. To compensate for the loss, Justice has proposed through the bill to raise about $900 million to make up most of the difference by increasing the consumer sales tax from 6 percent to 7.9 percent along with targeting extra taxes on soft drinks, beer and tobacco products, and in other areas.
For example, a 6-cent tax would be added to a 16.9 oz. soda.
“The problem is it isn’t the sales tax at the cash register,” said Ron Martin, co-owner of the Grant’s Supermarket chain. “It is taxed as it comes in the door.”
That means the business pays the extra tax upfront and then is forced to pass it on to consumers by increasing the cost of the product.
“A six-pack of Coke would cost 36 cents more,” he said of the 6-cent per bottle tax. “Customers pay attention to that. My price won’t compete competitively…(with stores in Virginia).”
Other tax increases in the past, like the gasoline tax, hurts border counties, he said, and this is no exception.
Justice’s main rationale for the bill is to make the state more attractive for people to move here and take advantage of not paying state income tax. He said the state’s population could increase 20 percent.
However, Martin is skeptical, saying the nine states that now have no state income tax have not seen such population growth.
“Kansas was the last state to do it and they had to revert back to where they were,” he said. “I don’t know why this is high on his priority list or what he thinks West Virginia is going to be. It’s no different than the others (that saw no benefits).”
Martin said he hopes the bill gets nowhere and “dies a quick death.”
Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias said the area should not be burdened with something that will not help.
“The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias is an advocate for any opportunity to expand business in our area,” he said. “However, it must be done in a way that makes financial sense. If we can find a solution that entices an influx of business and citizens without being overly burdensome on our citizens and businesses then we would champion that opportunity.”
Competitiveness must be maintained with any legislative move, he added.
“It is imperative that we structure it in such a way as to not place our border county businesses at a competitive disadvantage with surrounding states,” Disibbio said. “A sales tax that is comparable to others around us would be ideal in that it would give businesses equal footing and allow the market forces to let the consumer choose where they spend their money.”
State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said he supports a plan that will eventually end the personal property tax, but the impact on cross-border counties should be considered and a final plan has not yet been chosen.
He is also convinced more people will move into the state with that tax gone.
“I strongly support a plan that eliminates the personal income tax,” he said. “The nine states that have no personal income tax have the highest growth rates in the nation. People are moving in droves to those states. For example, Hertz rental reports the state with the highest number of one-way rentals is Tennessee – an income tax free state.”
Swope said West Virginia is midway between New England and Florida or Tennessee.
“People are moving in mass to those states and driving through or past West Virginia to get there,” he said.
A sales tax increase is necessary to offset the lost revenue, but it can be done wisely, he said.
“Naturally, other taxes such as sales tax will have to increase to make up for some of the reductions in personal income tax,” he said. “That will result in some cross-border sales in some areas. There are studies that show in general that the cross-border effect will balance out with minimal affect to state GDP.”
Swope said three models of personal income tax elimination plans are included in the Governor’s plan.
“A final plan will probably include parts of all the plans and will certainly consider the cross-border issues,” he said. “I’m hopeful a final plan can be achieved. If so, it will trigger the biggest economic development in the history of West Virginia.”
But Del. Marty Gearheart (R-Mercer) said he does not “favor the Governor’s bill in any way, shape or form.”
Besides increasing the state’s barrel tax on beer, the proposal would increase taxes for things such as legal services and tax services, and even haircuts. Haircuts currently are not taxed in the state, he said.
Gearheart said that redistributing taxes “is not a tax cut as far as I’m concerned.”
The excise tax on a 31-gallon barrel right now is $5.50, but Justice’s plan would take that up to $29.25.
Matt Barnett, owner of the Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company in Princeton, said in a recent story the move would hurt.
“So as it goes, this bill will cripple the West Virginia craft beer industry,” Barnett said. “In essence, anytime they take money from one area, they have to take it from another. The end result is the consumer is going to have to pay more for beer because we’ll have to raise our prices.”
House Bill 2027 is now in the House Finance Committee.
