CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice is proposing to add another color to the County Alert System, basically expanding the yellow and tightening the orange category.
He said during his COVID-19 briefing Monday the orange category is “too wide,” from 10 to 25, and he suggests adding a gold category from 10-15, which would allow students back in school and sports teams to play.
The orange category would then be 16-25.
Justice said the suggestion was prompted by the unfairness of the wide orange range, leaving counties only a few points above 10 in the same category as those into the 20s.
He used Monroe County as an example, which was an 11 Monday on its County Alert System rating, and Kanawha County is at 22, but both in orange.
“I don’t think that’s fair,” he said.
The orange category does not allow students in school and only sports conditioning, but no contact practicing or games.
“Some counties have not even started back in school yet (with in-person instruction),” he said. “We need to do something about that.”
Justice is meeting at 5 p.m. today with health experts and educators to come to a consensus on that change as well as other possible tweaks, including attendance at games.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
