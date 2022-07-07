With a $1.3 billion record surplus for fiscal year 2021-22 and predicted continued growth, Gov. Jim Justice has proposed a 10 percent decrease in the state’s personal income tax.
Justice made the announcement during a press briefing on the surplus Wednesday, saying now is the time to make the tax cut.
“This is a permanent reduction in the state income tax,” he said. “We want to give West Virginians a permanent tax cut, not temporary…”
The tax cut, which will cost $254 million, would be retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, he added, and he will present the bill to legislators at a special session he will call during July interims (legislative meetings) July 24-26.
Justice said it’s a way to put money back into the pockets of residents as quickly as possible, adding that he wants to see the personal income tax eventually completely eliminated as a way to entice more people and businesses to locate to the state.
The 10 percent cut can be done as a result of the record-breaking state surplus this past fiscal year and the prediction that growth will continue.
“I am very hopeful we will lay aside our differences and pass this bill and put $254 million back into the hands of the people,” he said. “ We have the money to do it.”
Justice said the tax cut has been vetted in relation to requirements of ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) and is cleared.
The vetting was required because no ARPA funds can be used in any way to help with tax cuts and the 10 percent personal income tax reduction is the maximum amount that can be cut while remaining in compliance with funding stipulations in ARPA.
“This is the way to go and we can do it right now,” Justice said.
If the Legislature passes his bill, the reduction will be automatic on October payroll withholding, and applies to September 15 estimated tax payments as well. The retroactive amount will come as a refund when West Virginians file their 2022 taxes.
Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy said the state will not have to find a way to increase revenue in another area to pay for the $254 million tax cut.
“We would not have recommended this to the Governor if we thought it would raise other taxes or if it were not sustainable in the future,” he said, pointing to the record growth in all four major revenue sources for the state.
Hardy said those areas are the personal income tax, which was $461 million above estimates for a total of $2.5 billion for the year; consumer sales taxes, which totaled $1.165 billion for the year, up 7.7 percent; corporate net income taxes totaled $366.3 million for the year, up $206 million above estimates; and severance taxes hit $120.9 million, a 12.3 percent increase.
All of these figures are records, Hardy said, and resulted in the record surplus as well as a record annual revenue of $5.8 billion for the state, 22 percent ahead of the adjust prior year collections, “marking the first time in state history that final collections for a single year have exceeded $5 billion.”
“For perspective, our total revenue growth in Fiscal Year 2022 alone was three-and-a-half times the combined revenue growth in West Virginia for the entire decade from fiscal years 2009 to 2018,” Hardy said.
Another growth area for the state is in tourism.
State Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby was also on hand for the briefing and said tourism numbers are up in the state across the spectrum.
“I’m not a tax expert, but I am a numbers person, and the numbers are incredible,” she said. “The numbers that we’re seeing in our state revenues very closely mirror what we’re seeing in tourism. All of our metrics are up, and one of the most encouraging things we’re seeing is that people are starting to move here. West Virginia is currently tied with South Carolina as the number two inbound state in the entire country.”
Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael also spoke and said cutting taxes helps generate growth, and jobs.
“Your first year as Governor was my first year as Senate President, and we faced a $500 million budget deficit,” Carmichael said. “But fast forward to today, and we’re announcing a $1.3 billion surplus and an opportunity to cut taxes. In conjunction with all that great growth and opportunity, we have recruited world-class companies to our state over the past several months. These are all opportunities for more jobs, more growth for West Virginia citizens. It really does change the lives of our people, and I’m very proud to be a part of the organization that you’re leading to help bring prosperity to West Virginia.”
