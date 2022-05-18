LINDSIDE — The Lindside Senior Center in Monroe County received a big surprise Tuesday.
Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog stopped by for a “visit,” and then presented the center with a ceremonial check for $100,000.
Justice said the center is one in four in the state to receive a top prize in the Senior Center Edition of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes after documenting the highest rate of their county’s seniors boosted with the COVID vaccine.
“Of all the senior centers across West Virginia, we only had four winners, and you’re one of them,” Justice told staff and attendees at the center. “I congratulate you in every way.”
The sweepstakes was part of Justice’s program to urge those 50 and over to get the boosters, which offer protection from the COVID variants. That age group is the most vulnerable.
Monroe County boosted the second-most seniors per capita of any county in West Virginia during the promotion.
“Many of you participated in our campaign.,” Justice said. “You worked hard and you’ve done something that was really special for your incredible organization.”
Justice urged the center to celebrate.
“All of you here at this wonderful facility, you all have a big party tonight,” he said.
Amber Laws, center director, said no decision has been made about how the money will be spent.
“We don’t know yet,” she said. “That is something we will have to decide. We were not expecting to get it, so we haven’t thought about this. That’s a lot of money.”
Laws said the center stays busy, with congregate and home-delivered lunches Monday through Friday, frozen meals delivered on Saturday, in-home services and transportation.
“It was exciting,” Laws said. “It was nice to have him here.”
Rebecca Bivens, executive director of the Princeton-based Appalachian Area Agency on Aging, was also on hand.
Bivens oversees the Region IV area, which covers 13 counties, including Monroe and Mercer counties.
“This is one of our counties that won the money,” she said. “I am super glad that one of our smaller counties was able to win.”
Bivens said everyone appreciates it.
“We are blessed to have this opportunity tor get this funding,” she said of the Lindside Center. “I love that it went to a rural area center. That is very nice.”
Carol Ann Ayers, site manager for the Alderson Center, said the money and attention is appreciated.
“I love it,” she said. “I love that the seniors are getting some attention. So many people forget about seniors.”
Monroe County has senior sites also in Greenville and Union.
During Justice’s presentation, he directly addressed Bivens daughter, 7-year-old Elaina, saying it’s really all about preserving a future for her.
Elaina said she was excited about the Governor, but the best part was Babydog, and when asked is she wanted an English Bulldog, she gave a big, “Yes!!”
After the presentation, Justice said another sweepstakes aimed at urging those 50 and over to get boosters is being considered.
“We are thinking really hard about that right now,” he said. “We still have a bunch of people who have not gotten their booster shots. With this thing raising its ugly head a little teenie bit, we are very apt to do that.”
Justice said he and others are working on another sweepstakes plan now.
“We are trying to figure out what is the best thing to do to target people 50 and over,” he said. “I really think we will. It’s just a matter of we have not quite gotten it put together yet.”
Justice told the people in the center COVID is not just going away and he does not want any of them to be on the list of those who die from COVID that he reads each week.
The key to living with COVID as they go about their lives is the vaccination, he said.
“Unfortunately, this pandemic has targeted our elderly – our wisdom – and unfortunately, this thing isn’t over. But it’s something we can live with if we’re properly vaccinated,” he said. “I continue to encourage everybody to make sure they’re vaccinated. And, if you are vaccinated, you need to make sure you’re up-to-date on your booster shots. The last couple of years have been really tough on all of us, especially our seniors.”
Last week, Justice and Babydog hosted a similar celebration at Hamlin Senior Center, presenting a check to Lincoln County seniors as fellow grand prize winners in the Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition sweepstakes.
The final two winning counties will be announced soon.
