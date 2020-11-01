BLUEFIELD — During his stop at Bluefield State College Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice praised the new leadership at the college and the progressive changes being made.
“All the stuff that everyone is doing is unbelievable,” he told BSC President Robin Capehart, pointing out the first on-campus housing, Heritage Village, in 50 years as well as a football team, both coming next year in time for the 2021-22 school year.
During a previous visit to campus. Justice pledged $1 million in funding to help build Heritage Village and for additional improvement work on the college’s student union facility, where he spoke Thursday.
Justice also announced the establishment of an on-campus meal plan for students at BSC and congratulated the college on an increase in enrollment.
“A successful fall student enrollment at Bluefield State showed an increase in enrollment over the prior year, in spite of the terrible COVID pandemic,” Justice said. “How many colleges in this country do you think have had an increase in enrollment in the wake of COVID? Not many. But you have here.”
“Although a modest increase, our official date of enrollment showed 1,243 students, up from 1,241 on that date last year,” BSC Provost Ted Lewis said later. “This is during one of the worst pandemics we have experienced and during a time in which most colleges are experiencing enrollment declines; some up to 40 percent.”
Justice also praised the college on its 12 intercollegiate sports programs, including the football program.
“After 41 years of absence, football is returning to Bluefield State,” he said. “All the stuff that everybody is doing at Bluefield State is amazing.”
Justice said he was impressed that the football team will be coached by Super Bowl 50 champion Tony Coaxum and asked Coaxum to show him his Super Bowl Championship ring.
“How you recruit someone so qualified to coach here is unbelievable,” he said. “It’s just more and more goodness for southern West Virginia.”
Justice also applauded upgrades and expansions that are planned for BSC sports facilities, and that a bevy of additional talented coaches, administrators, and other staff members will be brought on to build up the new athletics program.
“Bluefield State is on the move,” he said. “You’ve got a lot of great people at the helm and I could not be more proud.”
“BSC certainly appreciates the Governor’s support on so many fronts,” said Jim Nelson, the college’s interim vice president for community engagement. “He participated in last August’s Heritage Village groundbreaking ceremony and pledged $1 million ($500K for Heritage Village construction and $500K for enhancements at the Harris-Jefferson Student Center). Earlier this year, the Governor designated a ‘Bluefield State College Day’ at the State Legislature, saluting the College’s 125th anniversary, and the Capitol ceremony during which he signed Senate Bill 122, the legislation that provided for the establishment of the College. The Governor’s participation in this week’s ceremony on our campus took place in the Student Center as site prep work proceeded at the Student Center lot where Heritage Village will be built--two BSC initiatives for which the Governor’s support has been so timely.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
