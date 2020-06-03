CHARLESTON — No plans have yet been finalized on a “reentry plan” for West Virginia schools, but work continues with information possibly being released next week.
Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday during his weekday COVID-19 briefings that he is waiting on a recommendation regarding a plan to start the 2020-21 school year.
“We are right now leaving that up to the state Department of Education (WVDE) ,” he said, adding the department is “assimilating all kinds of plans and all kinds of action.”
“We are sitting back and waiting on them,” he said. “We will let the Department of Education bring us a recommendation and go from there.”
That recommendation will include facing and addressing a problem with broadband service for remote learning.
According the department’s website, State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch has commissioned the COVID-19 2020: Outbreak to Recovery Advisory Council.
The council is working with dozens of agencies and educators to “inform and guide county school districts into the fall reentry into the school buildings if public health officials determine it is safe to lower social distancing measures.”
The WVDE will continue responding to the unique needs of individual students to ensure their successful transitions into school academics as well as their continued social/emotional wellness, the website says, and, “Beyond 2020 If education is truly to be the great equalizer, consistent, long-term aggressive focus must be given to the inequities in teaching and learning caused by the digital divide and technology gap. The remedy is larger than any one state agency, organization, or individual can construct.”
Burch said on the website that, nationally, “one of the most concerning and provocative lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is that states’ k-12 educational systems were caught without a consistent method to offer online learning to ensure the achievement gap does not widen in 2020. When several school districts throughout the country felt the odds were insurmountable, they discontinued remote instruction and concluded the school year in late April, early May. West Virginia teachers rose to the occasion and worked diligently to ensure every child had access to one caring adult. Broadband and technology access have been the point of discussion and debate for more than 20 years. The salient point has never been made clearer; specifically, these inequities inflict severe academic limitations on populations already struggling to overcome the achievement gap.”
The advisory council timeline will be available for public review June 8, the website said.
During Justice’s briefing, Dr. Clay Marsh, the state COVID-19 Czar, provided some new information about the spread of the virus.
He said recent data shows a “subgroup of super spreaders,” those who have the virus and infect many people, while most with the virus may not infect any or very few.
About 10 to 20 percent of those with the virus are responsible for about 80 percent of the spread, he said, and 70 percent “don’t appear to spread the virus at all.”
Marsh said when people first feel sick, that is the most dangerous time to spread, and why it’s important to self-quarantine and be tested.
“Stay away from others if sick,” he said.
Proximity to other people is the key, he added, and that is why social distancing and mask wearing are so crucial.
Justice also said that how to open summer youth camps and things like Bible schools are now “under consideration” and he should have an announcement soon.
“We want our kids to be,. We are well aware of the problem and still discussing it.”
Justice also said the state’s cumulative percentage of positive test results also dropped to 2.03 percent, the lowest marks in these categories since the recent spike in cases at Huttonsville Correctional Center and Jail.
“That’s exactly what we want to see,” he said. “All of this is moving exactly how we want this to move and that’s really good.”
West Virginia continues to excel in several metrics compared to its surrounding states and the national average, he added.
