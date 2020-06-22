IAEGER — Gov. Jim Justice paid tribute Monday to a McDowell County volunteer firefighter who was killed over the weekend in the line of duty.
“We lost a firefighter,” Justice said of 42-year-old Russell Roberson with the Iaeger Volunteer Fire Department. “Every single one of our firefighters, our first-responders, are our heroes. They always come running to the fire.”
Roberson was on the scene of a house fire early Sunday morning and reportedly suffered smoke inhalation trying to stop someone from going into a burning home.
“We know that this man is an absolute hero,” Justice said during a pandemic briefing. “The family is having a tough time. Please have a prayer for this wonderful man, the hero we lost. This family needs to know Russell is not going to be forgotten.”
West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, who was also at the briefing, praised Roberson on behalf of the National Guard.
“We appreciate the heroic actions on his part,” Hoyer said.
Justice said the state Fire Marshal Office is on the scene in Iaeger to investigate the incident.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
