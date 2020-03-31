CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has issued two executive orders: stop all elective surgeries at hospitals in the state and close all private campgrounds to new arrivals from out of state.
Justice made the announcements at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
“I am now signing an executive order to suspend all elective medical procedures,” he said. “This is being done to conserve PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for health care workers” who are on the front lines with the COVID-19 pandemic.
That order goes into effect at midnight.
“Also today, I am issuing an executive order to shut down all private campgrounds to all new arrivals by out-of-state residents,” he said. “If you are already here (for two weeks), you are good to go in private campgrounds.”
Those who have already arrived and self-quarantined can stay. “But new arrivals from out of state, we are shut down to you,” he said.
Justice on Monday closed all campgrounds at state parks.
“We are trying to protect us from another state (visitors) contaminating or infecting thousands,” he said. “We are moving in the right way here, all the statistics show just that.”
Justice said 3.8 percent to 4 percent of those tested for the coronavirus in the state test positive, well below the national average of 8 percent 9 percent and far below statistics in New York City that are between 30 percent and 50 percent.
“This is a terrible inconvenience,” he said of the many measures the state has taken to avoid spread of the virus, including a stay at home order, essential workforce only and social distancing. “But we have been really good at what we have been doing. We have been serious.”
