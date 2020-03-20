BRAMWELL — Effective at midnight tonight, the Hatfield-McCoy ATV Trail System will be closed.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement today along with the closing of all lodges at state parks.
The reason, he said, is that most people who use the trail system and stay at the lodges are from out of state and every positive coronavirus (COVID-19) case has involved out-of-state travel.
Justice said 85 percent of the people who use the Hatfield-McCoy trails are form out of state and 69 percent of guests at state park lodges are from out of state.
However, he said, the state parks will not be closed and will continue to be open for hiking, camping and staying in cabins.
“We are not closing down our parks…” he said. “We want you to enjoy the parks and get outside .. bike and hike and fish. That’s the best way to stay away from people.”
Trout stockings will also continue, he added.
The Hatfield-McCoy trail attracts tens of thousands of tourists to the region each year and has a substantial financial impact on Mercer County.
Justice also said that seven people have now been tested positive in West Virginia from COVID-19.
