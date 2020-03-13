CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has ordered all public schools in the state closed starting Monday as a measure of caution in the face of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
Citing the danger posed to the elderly population, Justice said in a press conference it puts everyone in a situation to try to do all that can be done to avoid the spread of the virus.
"It’s a question of, if this thing were to turn really ugly, we could lose 150 elderly people,” he said. “Then how do you look and say, was it really OK not to close schools?”
Although West Virginia has not yet seen a positive test, Justice said, “Let’s be real. It has to be here. We just haven’t found it yet.”
Justice said everything will be done for kids during the closure to make sure they are safe and secure, and the National Guard will do community assessments, a system that is already in place.
He also said there is an obligation to protect teachers.
“A lot of our teachers are elderly,” he said. “We have to protect them too. They are our jewels in every way … they do so much for our children.”
Justice said it is “too much” to put them in “this arena” of being possibly exposed to the virus in schools. “We need to look after them too.”
Clayton Burch, superintendent of schools, said "at this point in time," every precaution must be taken.
Justice also said he would “strongly discourage any large gatherings.”
