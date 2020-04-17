CHARLESTON —Gov. Jim Justice has issued an Executive Order to have every resident and staff member at all nursing homes in the state tested for the coronavirus.
Justice Friday morning said has been displeased with accurate reporting and said he is not taking any more chances on having an outbreak at a nursing home that could possibly be avoided.
The order directs the Department of Health and Human Resources with help from the National Guard to test or retest “every single resident in all the nursing homes as well as the staff.”
“We are going to go back and we are going to test everybody,” Justice said, adding this will be done “immediately so we can better serve our elderly,” who are the most vulnerable to the virus.
“We’ve got to do better,” he said.
On Thursday, Justice said a problem in data entry emerged at a nursing home that he said he “cannot tolerate.”
The state’s response to a positive test in a nursing home has been to “run to the fire” and immediately start testing residents and staff, he said, but it has to have accurate information in order to do that.
“We have failed in that effort,” Justice said of an incident when a positive test at a nursing home was not properly reported. “I am going to get the bottom of this and if we find out an individual purposely did not do their job they are going to be gone.”
Justice said Friday he is still not happy.
“It (testing data) keeps coming back to me with some level of discrepancies,” he said. “I am sick and tired of seeing these discrepancies.”
Justice said that while most are doing a great job, “Some of these people are dying. It (reporting) needs to be perfect.”
Justice has also ordered that every laboratory that tests for the coronavirus sends results to the state and to local health departments in "real time."
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
