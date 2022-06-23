Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday a gas tax pause in West Virginia could be done, once again indicating he may support it.
“I floated up the ballon on the idea,” he said of a possible pause in the state 35.7 cents a gallon gas tax. “It would not have hurt anything to have done it. We have the money to do it.”
But once again he also said there was no point in continuing to pursue it because the Legislature (with a GOP super majority in both the House and Senate) said it was a non-starter.
Justice was responding to a question related to Pres. Joe Biden’s plan to pause the federal gas tax of 18 cents a gallon for three months.
“While we may think that 18 cents a gallon is not significant with $5 a gallon, it does mean a lot to a lot of folks,” he said. “We should never lose focus of that.”
Justice said $25 (saving over a course of a month with the 18 cents a gallon decrease) can mean a lot to people.
Democrats in the state called for the state gas tax pause and Justice said he would be “all in” if legislators asked for a special session and approved a plan for it.
However, Republican leaders in the Legislature said they would not support a gas tax pause, primarily because the $35 million a month it generates goes toward road and highway projects and pausing the tax would also create legal challenges related to paying off road bonds.
Justice said then and again Wednesday the state has record surpluses ($1.2 billion this year) and can afford to backfill the $35 million a month for roads.
‘I purposely floated this up,” he said, adding that he heard a lot of questions about the idea.
He said when gas was $2 a gallon, it was not the right thing to do, but at $5 a gallon “a lot of people are hurting.”
It is not the “prudent” thing to do, he said, referring to interfering with money for roads, “but we could’ve have done it.”
“We have got this state cooking and producing surpluses…” Justice said. “I think in this situation we could have done it.”
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also weighed in on Biden’s proposed federal gas tax holiday on Wednesday, indicating he would not support it.
Manchin’s office confirmed an ABC News report, which said he had several concerns with the proposal and signaled he does not favor it for now.
“I’m not a yes right now, that’s for sure,” Manchin said, just hours before Biden was set to speak Wednesday afternoon.
“Now, to do that and put another hole into the budget is something that is very concerning to me, and people need to understand that 18 cents is not going to be straight across the board — it never has been that you’ll see in 18 cents exactly penny-for-penny come off of that price,” Manchin said in the article.
“My other (concern) would be the political ramification. It goes off at the end of September. Which politician up here is going to be voting to put that 18-cent tax back on a month before the November election? So, we just dig the whole deeper and deeper and deeper.”
In the article, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., a key Democrat negotiator on the roughly $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that passed last year, said the hit that a gas tax holiday would take to the Highway Trust Fund, and therefore the nation’s infrastructure spending, is concerning.
He said he’s “hesitant” about supporting a gas tax holiday. He also cited concerns about the President’s proposal to end the holiday in September.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
