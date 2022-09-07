Gov. Jim Justice offered a lukewarm defense Tuesday of Amendment 2, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot for West Virginia voters.
Amendment 2, if approved, would amend the state Constitution to give legislators the authority to eliminate the vehicle personal property tax paid by state residents each year, as well as the machinery and inventory tax.
Justice was asked by reporters Tuesday to state where he stands on Amendment 2.
The Republican governor said the constitutional amendment seemed “innocent looking” at first but is now being “driven by politics.”
Revenue collected from the personal property tax on motor vehicles is currently used by the localities to fund county services as well as for schools. For example, Mercer County receives about $11 million a year from the taxes with the school system getting approximately $8 million and $3 million being used by the county for services like law enforcement and parks, according to earlier estimates from Mercer County Assessor Lyle Cottle.
If that revenue stream is lost, and local control is taken away from the counties and moved to Charleston, Justice said schools, emergency medical service personnel, firefighters and others could be put at risk.
“This has turned into a political football,” Justice said.
Justice used Tuesday’s virtual pandemic briefing as an opportunity to once again push for a 10 percent cut in the state’s personal income tax, which he said would help drive job growth in the state.
The Republican governor has been at odds with the Republican super majority in Charleston on the issue in recent days.
Last week, during a stop in Monroe County, Justice said what the Republican-controlled Senate really wants to do is eliminate the machinery and inventory tax, and is using the personal property tax as “bait” to accomplish that goal.
Justice chided lawmakers again Tuesday for not dealing with the various issues now, including his personal income tax plan and the abortion issue.
“Why are we not in session and why aren’t we dealing right now with the personal property issue and the life issue?” Justice asked. “The reason we aren’t doing it is because we’ve got an election in November. The U.S. Supreme Court passed a decision down, and it was a landmark decision, and we are absolutely sitting on our hands. What are we going to do? Are we sitting on our hands until after November? I absolutely believe from a taxpayers standpoint we ought to be here and we ought to be making decisions.”
If state voters approve Amendment 2 on Nov. 8, and the personal property tax on vehicles is eliminated, lawmakers would then use $600 million in the state’s economic growth (increase in Gross Domestic Product) to set aside each year to reimburse counties, plus another at least $1 million to pay for counties’ jail bills.
They argue the money is there because of state surpluses of $1.2 billion in fiscal year 2021-22 with the same expected during the current fiscal year.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
