FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, announcing the state's plans in dealing with the COVID-19 virus. Hours after gubernatorial hopeful Woody Thrasher aired a political ad Monday, May 4 criticizing Justice for releasing a convicted murder as part of a deal to parole dozens of inmates during the coronavirus pandemic, West Virginia corrections officials disputed the facts behind the attack, and admitted they're responsible for the error.