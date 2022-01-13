CHARLESTON — With new COVID cases continuing a sharp rise in the state and Gov. Jim Justice himself at home with COVID, the Governor has taken action to help hospitals and had a written State of the State address delivered to the West Virginia Legislature Wednesday evening.
State archivists said it marks the first time on record in modern state history that a governor has ever delivered his State of the State by written message, but it satisfies the Governor’s constitutional requirement to give to the Legislature information by message of the condition of the state at the commencement of the legislative session. The session began Wednesday and the address was scheduled for Wednesday night.
Justice said in a statement Tuesday night he was feeling “extremely unwell.”
“I woke up this morning (Tuesday) with congestion and a cough.A little while later, I developed a headache and fever, so I decided to get tested right away. The rapid test that I took came back negative, but by the late afternoon, my symptoms were still getting much worse. My blood pressure and heart rate were extremely elevated, and I had a high fever. Finally, my PCR test results this evening confirmed I was positive. Because of all this, I began receiving my antibody treatment and I hope this will lessen these symptoms.”
A pandemic briefing scheduled for Wednesday morning was cancelled, but Justice still took action on the growing number of COVID cases and hospitalizations by directing the National Guard to be on standby to help hospitals with staffing issues.
The Joint InterAgency Task Force and the state pandemic leadership team will review and approve requests from hospitals for additional staffing support.
“From the very beginning of this pandemic, I have been committed to protecting our hospital systems, which are already struggling with staffing shortages due to the current COVID-19 surge,” Justice said. “We must keep our hospitals operating fully. I firmly believe that by reassigning our valued Guard members to this mission, West Virginia’s hospitals can get back up to capacity to care for our residents.”
Two requests had been received Wednesday: Charleston Area Medical Center and Grafton City Hospital. The task force will be working with these hospitals to offer assistance.
According to the DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources), the state reported 4,440 new COVID cases Wednesday, bringing the seven-day positive case daily average to over 3,000, the highest daily average reported since the pandemic began.
That seven-day average stood at 959 one month ago, but cases have surged since then.
Hospitalizations of COVID patients continue to rise as well, with 843 reported Wednesday. The DHHR said 216 are in ICUs and 138 on ventilators, all sharp increases.
The DHHR also reported 17 COVID pediatric hospitalizations with three in ICUs.
Mercer County is also seeing increases in new cases, with 540 confirmed from Jan. 5 to Jan. 11.
Two more deaths in the county were also reported Wednesday, a 77-year-old male and an 85-year-old male, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths to 212.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, has been saying for weeks the surge, which is mainly the Omicron variant, was coming.
Marsh said last week hospitals were already struggling because of staffing issues and many hospital personnel are getting the virus. The state has not yet “seen the brunt of what Omicron is going to do as far as spreading in West Virginia,” he added.
Marsh also said the peak is expected to be reached by the first week in February.
