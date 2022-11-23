Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday he is “seriously, seriously considering running for the Senate.”
“I have not made a final decision yet,” he said, responding to a question during his pandemic briefing.
Justice said he is “thinking, planning and discussing” it with his famiily.
“You will know soon,” he said of a possible announcement.
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-3rd District, has already thrown his hat into the ring to seek the GOP nomination to run for Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s seat in 2024.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has also said he will run for office in 2024, whether it is for the GOP nod for the Senate seat or for Governor or for the House (now 2nd District) Mooney is vacating, or for reelection.
“We have a very deep record, as strong as any potential candidate in the nation for either the U.S. Senate or for Governor,” Morrisey said in announcing his plans after the midterm election. “I have been asked to consider running for these two positions, as well as the U.S. House in the northern part of the state or stand for re-election as Attorney General.”
Morrisey ran against Sen. Joe Manchin in 2018 but lost in a close election by about 20,000 votes.
“I want to give all of these options appropriate and due consideration,” Morrisey said. “But rest assured, I know how important it is to be strong, especially when it comes to taking on a tough incumbent.”
Manchin has not yet announced his plans.
State Treasurer Riley Moore said Monday he will seek the Republican nomination to run for Mooney’s seat.
Justice said no one else’s plans is “affecting my thinking at all.”
“I wish them the best in every way,” he said. “But the people are with me in whatever decision I make. I am sure they will be right with me just as I am right with them.”
But Justice said that, in the meantime, he will continue to work hard at his current job.
“Regardless, I will be your Governor for the next two years,” he said.
Justice has already been a critic of Mooney leading up to a possible showdown between the two for the GOP nomination to run against Manchin, if the Senator decides to seek reelection, or whomever Democrats may nominate.
“In six years, I have only seen him one time,” Justice recently said of Mooney, a criticism he had leveled before. “Does he even know West Virginia exists?”
Justice also criticized Mooney for weighing in on the controversial Amendment 2 in the Nov. 8 election, an amendment backed by both state Senate and House Republican leadership.
The Governor said he didn’t know why Mooney would support a state issue.
Justice adamantly opposed the amendment, which would have changed the state Constitution to give legislators the power to end or change the local machinery and inventory tax as well as the vehicle personal property tax.
His opposition resulted in a statewide series of town hall meetings to urge residents to vote against it, and they did, defeating Amendment 2 by a wide margin.
If Morrisey would decide to seek the GOP nomination to run for Governor, some speculation surfaced that he could once again face Manchin.
During a 2018 interview when he was running against, and narrowly defeating, Morrisey, Manchin said he missed the days of being Governor.
“The Governor was the best job I ever had in my life,” he said. “I was in a position to do things. I could get things done. We helped a lot of people.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
