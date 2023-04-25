Gov. Jim Justice may announce this week whether he plans to seek the GOP nomination to run for the U.S. Senate.
According to POLITICO, Justice may throw his hat into the ring Thursday night at The Greenbrier.
The online publication that covers Washington politics said an invitation to an event at The Greenbrier was obtained and a source “close to Justice” indicated he may announce.
Justice has been hinting for months he may seek the nomination to run for the seat, now occupied by Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat.
Manchin has yet to announce his plans, only saying he may wait until the end of this year to make a decision about running for re-election public.
Justice’s second term as Governor ends next year and he cannot run for reelection by state Code.
Last fall, Justice started indicating he was interested in Manchin’s seat, saying he was “seriously, seriously considering running for the Senate.”
“I have not made a final decision yet,” he said then, adding that he was “thinking, planning and discussing” it with his family.
Justice, who turns 72 on Thursday, hinted during his State of the State address in January he may run for the GOP nomination for Manchin’s seat.
After his Governor’s term is up in 2024, he said, people may find him “at home or you may find me in Washington.”
Rep. Alex Mooney, R-3rd District, has already thrown his hat into the ring to seek the GOP nomination to run for Manchin’s seat in 2024.
Justice has already been a critic of Mooney leading up to a possible showdown between the two for the GOP nomination.
“In six years, I have only seen him one time,” Justice recently said of Mooney, a criticism he had leveled before. “Does he even know West Virginia exists?”
Chris Rose, a coal miner who is a McDowell County native and now a resident of Granville, is also running for the GOP nomination for the Senate seat.
POLITICO also recently reported that a poll commissioned by the Senate Leadership Fund and conducted by the Tarrance Group showed that “across every single metric, Governor Jim Justice is far and away the strongest Republican candidate in the U.S. Senate race in West Virginia, and the only tested potential candidate who currently leads Joe Manchin (52 percent to 42 percent) on a trial ballot test.”
In 2018, Manchin narrowly defeated Attorney General Patrick Morrisey for another six-year term.
Morrisey has declared his candidacy for the GOP nomination to run for Governor, replacing Justice.
But it is a crowded field in a Republican dominated state.
He will face at least two other state leaders: Secretary of State Mac Warner and State Auditor John B. “JB” McCuskey.
Also on the ballot will be Del. Moore Capito, who is the son of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and grandson of the late Archie Moore, a two-term governor of the state.
Other declared candidates for the GOP nomination are Chris Miller, son of Rep. Carol Miller (1st District) and car dealership owner, and Rashida Yost, a Berkeley Spring manager of day care centers.
In the 3rd Congressional District seat now held by Mooney, state Treasurer Riley Moore, who is a nephew of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, is running for the GOP nomination to fill that seat.
Rep. Carol Miller has already announced she will be running for a third term next year.
At least one GOP candidate has filed to oppose her for the nomination.
Derrick Evans, who gained fame when he was arrested and convicted for actions in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, will run for the nomination.
Evans, who resigned his new seat in the House of Delegates shortly after his arrest, was sentenced to 90 days in jail last year for his Jan. 6 participation on storming the U.S. Capitol building.
The date of the Republican primary for the Nov. 5 General Election has not yet been set.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
